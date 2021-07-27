Intertwine Group Launches Wine & Spirits Industry Recruiting Firm
Intertwine Group, LLC. is excited to announce the launch of its wine and spirits industry-specific recruiting firm.NAPA, CALIFORNIA, USA, July 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Intertwine Group, LLC. is excited to announce the launch of its wine and spirits industry-specific recruiting firm providing a staffing experience for clients and candidates that is unparalleled in the industry.
“Intertwine has been years in the making,” said Neil Solari, President and CEO. “The concept was born 10 years ago and now it’s come to fruition. Intertwine fills a necessary need in the wine and spirits industry: A best in class recruiting firm specific to the industry dedicated to providing sought after, world-class talent for our clients.”
With the current staffing crisis in the post-COVID world, employers have access to a pool of good, pre-qualified candidates that cannot be found through other sources. In addition, candidates will have direct support as they search for rewarding employment, including:
• Access to confidential job searches in the industry that will not be advertised elsewhere
• Expert interview prep and coaching
• Compensation package negotiation
• Long term follow up after placement
“At Intertwine Group, we understand that a relationship is more important than a placement. We spend time thoroughly vetting each candidate to ensure we are connecting them to clients who are looking for the right person when they need them, while simultaneously connecting the candidates to a place they can call home,” said Solari.
Solari brings decades of entrepreneurial business building experience to Intertwine. His family’s winery, Larkmead, comprised the Big Four of Napa wineries at a time when Napa Valley was just beginning its climb to global fame as a top U.S. wine-producing region. Solari began his career with Weyerhaeuser Realty Investors and soon discovered he had a knack for talent-spotting and development. He moved up that field, serving for a number of years as an executive at Robert Half International. He ultimately became Vice President at the prominent local recruiting firm Nelson and Associates and was Vice President/Global Talent Acquisition and Development at PRO Unlimited before founding Intertwine Group, LLC in 2021.
To learn more about Intertwine Group, LLC. visit their website https://intertwineinc.com/.
