Brilliant Miller Releases Video Podcast Interview with Neal Allen

Neal and Brilliant discuss how we can look deep inside ourselves, effectively develop ourselves, approach conflict, and his advice on the writing process.

When you give yourself the right to look at something like deficient emptiness… it feels like it has actually been seen through… it waves goodbye and disappears.”
— Neal Allen
SANDY, UT, USA, July 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Neal Allen is the author of a book called "Shapes of Truth: Discover God Inside You". This is an interesting book to write for someone who declared themselves athiest at the age of 14. Neal worked for many years as a journalist, and he entered the corporate world where he worked as an executive. Ultimately, he left that to explore a life of coaching and service. A lot of his work has involved looking at the identities we live, how we can dissolve those, how we can create new and more empowering ones. In this conversation he describes how he followed this process in his own life and how he developed the identities he now lives.

In this interview for the School for Good Living Podcast, Neal joins Brilliant Miller to describe two of the most shaping periods in his life – the “stop believing my story” period and the “burning down the house” period. We get a taste of his transformation process as he takes Brilliant through one that he describes in his book, where we can go deep into an aspect inside ourselves. Neal also takes Brilliant through the enlightening lightning round with him. So not only will you hear his answers in this interview, but Brilliant’s as well. This captivating interview provides techniques to discover and develop ourselves as well as some helpful tips on how to handle conflict.

Topics Discussed:
• Bridging the gap from atheism
• Bob and the work he did with Neal – The “Stop believing my story” period of life
• Dissolving self-identities – The “Burning down the house” period of life
• Brilliant “discovering God” inside himself
• The “I don’t know” approach
• Brilliant joins Neal for the enlightening lightning round

Watch the interview on YouTube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UpJefLjR4iQ and the audio version is available on Apple Podcasts (https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/school-for-good-living-podcasts/id1389591902), Stitcher (https://www.stitcher.com/podcast/school-for-good-living-podcasts), Google Podcasts (https://podcasts.google.com/feed/aHR0cHM6Ly9wb2RjYXN0cy5nb29kbGl2aW5nLmNvbS9mZWVkLw), and Spotify (https://open.spotify.com/show/2gAkcrCqCeit7H4csjdDGd).

Visit the Neal Allen guest page at https://goodliving.com/guests/neal-allen/ and the podcast interview page at https://goodliving.com/podcasts/shapes-of-truth-discover-god-inside-you/

About

Brilliant Miller founded the School for Good Living as a b-corporation that exists to empower everyone to live a life of meaning, purpose, and contribution. SGL serves individuals through a collection of services that include the Transformational Coaching Program (TCP), Coach Training Program (CTP), private one-on-one coaching, plus free content including the Three Point Thursdays email newsletter and weekly podcast interviews with thought leaders, extraordinary coaches, writers, and big thinkers.

