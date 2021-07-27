Brilliant Miller Releases Video Podcast Interview with Neal Allen
Neal and Brilliant discuss how we can look deep inside ourselves, effectively develop ourselves, approach conflict, and his advice on the writing process.
When you give yourself the right to look at something like deficient emptiness… it feels like it has actually been seen through… it waves goodbye and disappears.”SANDY, UT, USA, July 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Neal Allen is the author of a book called "Shapes of Truth: Discover God Inside You". This is an interesting book to write for someone who declared themselves athiest at the age of 14. Neal worked for many years as a journalist, and he entered the corporate world where he worked as an executive. Ultimately, he left that to explore a life of coaching and service. A lot of his work has involved looking at the identities we live, how we can dissolve those, how we can create new and more empowering ones. In this conversation he describes how he followed this process in his own life and how he developed the identities he now lives.
— Neal Allen
In this interview for the School for Good Living Podcast, Neal joins Brilliant Miller to describe two of the most shaping periods in his life – the “stop believing my story” period and the “burning down the house” period. We get a taste of his transformation process as he takes Brilliant through one that he describes in his book, where we can go deep into an aspect inside ourselves. Neal also takes Brilliant through the enlightening lightning round with him. So not only will you hear his answers in this interview, but Brilliant’s as well. This captivating interview provides techniques to discover and develop ourselves as well as some helpful tips on how to handle conflict.
Topics Discussed:
• Bridging the gap from atheism
• Bob and the work he did with Neal – The “Stop believing my story” period of life
• Dissolving self-identities – The “Burning down the house” period of life
• Brilliant “discovering God” inside himself
• The “I don’t know” approach
• Brilliant joins Neal for the enlightening lightning round
Watch the interview on YouTube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UpJefLjR4iQ and the audio version is available on Apple Podcasts (https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/school-for-good-living-podcasts/id1389591902), Stitcher (https://www.stitcher.com/podcast/school-for-good-living-podcasts), Google Podcasts (https://podcasts.google.com/feed/aHR0cHM6Ly9wb2RjYXN0cy5nb29kbGl2aW5nLmNvbS9mZWVkLw), and Spotify (https://open.spotify.com/show/2gAkcrCqCeit7H4csjdDGd).
Visit the Neal Allen guest page at https://goodliving.com/guests/neal-allen/ and the podcast interview page at https://goodliving.com/podcasts/shapes-of-truth-discover-god-inside-you/
