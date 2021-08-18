Vanderbilt Financial Group Advisors Named in "Best for the World"™ B Corps Recognition, Ranking in the Top 5% Worldwide
The Sustainable Wealth Management Firm continues to honor its commitment to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.WOODBURY, NY, NASSAU COUNTY, August 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vanderbilt Financial Group recently announced that two of its affiliated Advisory firms, Greenvest, located in Vermont, Boston and San Francisco Bay areas, and Common Interests, LLC, in Metuchen NJ have been named Best for the World™ B Corps!
“I am incredibly humbled and honored that members of the VFG family have received this type of recognition. Our dedication to align our lives both professionally and personally with the vision of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals is stronger than ever and we couldn’t have done it without our Financial Advisors, coworkers and loyal clients. Thank you for your determination and commitment to making the world a better place. It is my privilege to share this award with you.” - Heidi Distante, CEO of Vanderbilt Financial Group
"Greenvest ranked in the top 5% of all B Corps in their size group worldwide for sustainable business practices and customer support, such as: in-depth investment social screening so clients also know the social track record of their investments, personal financial planning at no extra fee, complete digital forms processing for more convenience and reduced environmental impact, comprehensive community investing that supports local organizations, and shareholder activism services such as Proxy voting guidance.” - Todd Walker, Founder of Greenvest
"Common Interests, LLC is named for the 5th time in a row in recognition of our exemplary performance beyond commercial metrics. Ranking in the top 5% of all B Corps in our size group worldwide for sustainable business practices, we have earned this honor because of initiatives such as our sliding fee scale, which bases our hourly fees on our clients’ ability to pay, our lack of an investment minimum, the personalized impact reports we provide to our clients, and our commitment to democratizing access to impact investing & financial planning". - Robert Goellner and Max Mintz of Common Interests, LLC
The Best for the World recognition is administered by B Lab, the global nonprofit network that certifies and mobilizes Certified B Corporations, which are for-profit companies that meet the highest standards of verified social and environmental performance, legal accountability, and public transparency to balance profit and purpose. Today there are more than 4,000 Certified B Corporations across 77 countries and 153 industries, unified by one common goal: transforming the global economy to benefit all people, communities, and the planet.
The B Corp Certification doesn’t just evaluate a product or service, it assesses the overall positive impact of the company that stands behind it -- like Common Interests, LLC and Greenvest. Using the B Impact Assessment, B Lab evaluates how a company’s operations and business model impact its workers, community, environment, and customers. To achieve the B Corp Certification, a company must achieve a score of at least 80 points on the assessment.
“Best for the World is a special program for the B Corp community, and we’re thrilled to resume it after pausing the program in 2020 due to COVID-19. This year’s Best for the World companies are operating at the very top of their class, excelling in creating positive impact for their stakeholders, including their workers, communities, customers and the environment. We’re proud of the community of stakeholder-driven businesses we’ve cultivated over the last 15 years; together we’re marching toward our collective vision of an inclusive, equitable and regenerative economic system for all people and the planet.”
~Juan Pablo Larenas, Executive Director of B Lab Global.
More than 800 B Corps from more than 50 countries were named to the 2021 Best for the World lists, including 4G Capital, KeepCup, Natura, The Big Issue Group, TOMS, Too Good To Go, and Patagonia. The 2021 Best for the World lists are determined based on the verified B Impact Assessments of Certified B Corporations. The full lists are available onhttps://bcorporation.net/.
About Vanderbilt Financial Group:
Vanderbilt Financial Group is an investment firm disrupting traditional finance by focusing on socially and environmentally responsible, ethical, and impactful investments. Vanderbilt is known as “The Sustainable Broker-Dealer” and RIA for its commitment to providing financial advisors and their clients with access to values-aligned investments. Headquartered in a LEED-certified Platinum building, Vanderbilt’s commitment to changing the world begins at home in our office and within our culture. Under the leadership of Chairman and Founder, Stephen Distante, Vanderbilt’s culture has garnered multiple awards and was most recently named “Best Places to Work on Long Island” for the third year in a row, in 2020.
