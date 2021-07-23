TiE SoCal Angels announces launch of Fund II

CERRITOS, CA, USA, July 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TiE SoCal Angels first fund is fully committed, and Fund II is launched now

TiE SoCal Angels launched its first fund in August 2020. The group raised over $1.15 million during the height of the pandemic, closing the fund in December of 2020. Since the launch of the fund, board members have been actively sourcing, screening, reviewing pitches and performing due diligence on hundreds of companies. As of July 2021, board has invested in 12 investments marking the close of the investment period of the fund.

The first fund has been represented by five board members, Mr. Navneet Chugh, Mr. Shankar Ram, Mr. Venkat Tadanki, Mr. Vijay Kotrappa, and Mr. Anshuman Sinha. These board members have been working tirelessly to find the most promising founders and innovative startups to invest in. The board is supported by over a dozen Charter Members of TiE SoCal that makes up the screening committee for the group. This committee reviews between forty and eighty companies every month and narrows the field down to a handful of companies. A small number of companies (between three and five) are then invited to present in front of the Charter Members of the group and other industry professionals every month, in a pitch event held every third Wednesday of the month. Following the pitch event, the board performs due diligence to confirm that the company is the right match for the group. Earlier this year, TiE SoCal adapted SaaS platform StartupSteroid.com to help with managing and evaluating their deal flow as well as streamlining the investment process.

The twelve companies that the board has committed to are: Elucidata, Unlu, Technology Healthcare Partners, Healionics, HAI Solutions, Traction Technology Partners, Kashware, Veriskin, Urban Ground, Krishi Networks, Spacejoy, Earthsense.

The group has extremely high regard for these founders and the innovative ideas they are building into the next generation companies. Tremendous amount of time, research and industry knowhow has gone into selecting these top tier startups for this fund, and the group is extremely excited to see the future these companies are building. The group has also assigned a charter member to mentor the founders and guide them in their journey.

With the first fund fully committed, TiE SoCal Angels is now launching Fund II. The goal of this fund is to build on the success of the past year, and to continue the momentum to support the most innovative startups, and to provide the highest quality investment opportunities to the Charter Members. Now with a proven system for making investments, and with an extremely active pipeline of investments, TiE SoCal Angels is now on track to double the capital raised for the first fund, and to source the best startups from the ecosystem.

TiE SoCal Angels is a network of successful entrepreneurs, professionals and highly educated individuals who are now turning their passion for business into investments and mentorship for the next generation. Started by a handful of dedicated individuals in the 1990s, TiE SoCal Angels formalized the group in 2018 with the intention of bringing together more investors and helping more entrepreneurs. Today, TiE SoCal Angels comprises of 100+ accredited investors who are actively investing and mentoring founders. TiE SoCal Angels also screens over fifty startups monthly, and invites a handful of companies for their monthly pitch event held every third Wednesday of the month.



TiE SoCal is the Southern California chapter of TiE. TiE believe in the power of ideas to change the face of entrepreneurship and growing business through the five pillars; mentoring, networking, education, incubating and funding. TiE was founded in 1992 by a group of successful entrepreneurs and is currently the world’s largest entrepreneurial organization out there. The values and beliefs of TiE reflect the culture and value system of the Silicon Valley: entrepreneurship and wealth creation are invaluable human endeavors, and successful entrepreneurs find fulfillment in helping budding entrepreneurs. Please visit socal.tie.org for more information.



