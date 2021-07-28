New Spirit Cosmetics Line Sweeps the Cheer and Dance Market

Magnetude® Spirit Stacker, stacked on top of one of our in-line eyelashes Blue Magnetude® Spirit Bling Red Magnetude® Spirit Stacker

Show Your Spirit with Tori Belle® Cosmetics Spirit Line

I am a sports fan, and in my experience, it can be hard to find cosmetics and other spirit items geared towards women.” — Laura Hunter, CEO

WOODINVILLE, WA, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tori Belle Cosmetics launches a line of stackable magnetic eyelashes and magnetic rhinestones called Magnetude® Spirit Line on July 29, 2021. This launch comes just in time for the 2021 Summer Olympic Games and the kick-off to the fall sports season. The new innovative magnetic eyelashes, Spirit Stackers, come in five colors (red, blue, purple, gold, and silver). Pair Spirit Stackers with Spirit Bling; colored, magnetic-backed rhinestones, in ten shades, to add a second color to match your favorite sports team, cause, or event. The new line brings lash-wearing to the next level, helping fans achieve a colorful and playful look.

CEO and inventor Laura Hunter's favorite thing about the Spirit Line is that the products are interchangeable, so fans can make the product work for any team or event. Achieving the perfect game day look, cosplay makeup, or festive holiday makeup are just a few of the limitless ways to utilize your Spirit Stackers and Lash Bling. When asked what motivated her to create the Spirit Line, Hunter said, "I am a sports fan, and in my experience, it can be hard to find cosmetics and other spirit items geared towards women."

Tori Belle Cosmetics is a proud partner of USASF (US All-Star Federation), representing cheer and dance. "I was an NFL cheerleading coach for six years; I recognize the value of cheer for young men and women and the importance of supporting them. As a coach, I have seen firsthand the challenges related to raising money for cheer competitions. By partnering with USASF, we can give back to the cheer community and provide support where it is needed." - CEO Laura Hunter

Purchase Magnetude Spirit Stackers ($25), Spirit Bling ($20), or save on bundle pricing ($38) exclusively on the Tori Belle Cosmetics website.

About Tori Belle® Cosmetics, LLC

Tori Belle® Cosmetics, LLC, is a wholly-owned subsidiary of magnetic eyeliner innovator LashLiner, Inc, named after Founder and CEO Laura Hunter's two daughters, Victoria and Isabelle. Since launching in June 2019, the retail brand, which sells the Magnetude® line of magnetic mascara, magnetic eyeliner, magnetic lashes, and other cosmetics, has grown exponentially, paying out more than $40 million in commissions to 50,000+ Affiliates. Tori Belle breaks down barriers to success for affiliates, including not requiring them to carry stock or ship products; via invaluable training, leveraging the power of social media, and more.

An entrepreneur at heart, Laura ensured that the company's retail strategy leverages the cost of traditional retail distribution to pay affiliates and influencers, providing them with an industry-leading commission structure and the ability to grow their businesses successfully. Tori Belle's Magnetude® line is available via independent affiliates at www.toribellecosmetics.com.

About LashLiner, Inc

LashLiner, Inc was founded in March 2018 by beauty industry veteran Laura Hunter to launch her flagship product invention. The patent-pending LashLiner System is the world's first and best magnetic eyeliner and false eyelash system, offering quick, easy, and painless application of beautiful false eyelashes that click and magnetize into place. The company's wholly-owned subsidiary Tori Belle Cosmetics is a retail brand that sells the Magnetude® line of magnetic mascara, magnetic eyeliner, magnetic lashes, and other cosmetics via independent affiliates. The LashLiner System is available at www.lashliner.com. Tori Belle's Magnetude® line is available via independent affiliates at www.toribellecosmetics.com.