State Directing Resources to Springfield-Greene County in Response to Request for Additional Assistance
Governor Mike Parson today announced additional personnel and equipment are being directed to Springfield and Greene County to assist in the fight against COVID-19 and support the local health care system. Continue reading the news release from the office of Governor Parson here.
