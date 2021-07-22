FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE July 22, 2021

State Directing Resources to Springfield-Greene County in Response to Request for Additional Assistance

Governor Mike Parson today announced additional personnel and equipment are being directed to Springfield and Greene County to assist in the fight against COVID-19 and support the local health care system. Continue reading the news release from the office of Governor Parson here.

For more information, call 573-751-6294 or e-mail caty.luebbert@sema.dps.mo.gov