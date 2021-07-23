St. Albans Barracks / Negligent Operation, Cruelty to a Child

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A202714

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Sgt. Mike Filipek

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: 07-22-21 / 1129 hrs

INCIDENT LOCATION: I-89N, MM 106

ACCUSED: Julio Ciceron

AGE: 41

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Colchester, VT

VIOLATIONS:

1. Negligent Operation

2. Cruelty to a Child

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On July 22, 2021 at approximately 1129 hours Detective Sergeant Michael Filipek of VSP St. Albans observed a vehicle traveling northbound on I-89 at a high rate of speed. Once caught up to the vehicle it was paced at approximately 120 mph in the posted 65 mph zone. After the vehicle was stopped at Exit 18, Troopers observed three young children in the back seat. The operator was identified as Julio Ciceron, age 41, of Colchester. He was issued a criminal citation to appear in Franklin County Criminal Court in St. Albans on September 28, 2021 at 10:00 hrs for Negligent Operation and Cruelty to Children.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 09-28-21 @ 10:00 hrs

COURT: Franklin

LODGED - LOCATION: N

BAIL: N

MUG SHOT: N

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Detective Sergeant Mike Filipek

Bureau of Criminal Investigation A-West

Vermont State Police

140 Fisher Pond Road

St. Albans, VT 05478

Phone: (802) 524-5993

Fax: (802) 527-1150

Michael.filipek@vermont.gov