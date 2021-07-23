St. Albans Barracks / Negligent Operation, Cruelty to a Child
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A202714
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Sgt. Mike Filipek
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 07-22-21 / 1129 hrs
INCIDENT LOCATION: I-89N, MM 106
ACCUSED: Julio Ciceron
AGE: 41
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Colchester, VT
VIOLATIONS:
1. Negligent Operation
2. Cruelty to a Child
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On July 22, 2021 at approximately 1129 hours Detective Sergeant Michael Filipek of VSP St. Albans observed a vehicle traveling northbound on I-89 at a high rate of speed. Once caught up to the vehicle it was paced at approximately 120 mph in the posted 65 mph zone. After the vehicle was stopped at Exit 18, Troopers observed three young children in the back seat. The operator was identified as Julio Ciceron, age 41, of Colchester. He was issued a criminal citation to appear in Franklin County Criminal Court in St. Albans on September 28, 2021 at 10:00 hrs for Negligent Operation and Cruelty to Children.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 09-28-21 @ 10:00 hrs
COURT: Franklin
LODGED - LOCATION: N
BAIL: N
MUG SHOT: N
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Detective Sergeant Mike Filipek
Bureau of Criminal Investigation A-West
Vermont State Police
140 Fisher Pond Road
St. Albans, VT 05478
Phone: (802) 524-5993
Fax: (802) 527-1150