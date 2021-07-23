Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 178 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 207,182 in the last 365 days.

St. Albans Barracks / Negligent Operation, Cruelty to a Child

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21A202714

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Sgt. Mike Filipek                            

STATION: St. Albans                   

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: 07-22-21 / 1129 hrs

INCIDENT LOCATION: I-89N, MM 106

 

ACCUSED: Julio Ciceron                                              

AGE: 41

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Colchester, VT

VIOLATIONS:

              1. Negligent Operation

              2. Cruelty to a Child

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On July 22, 2021 at approximately 1129 hours Detective Sergeant Michael Filipek of VSP St. Albans observed a vehicle traveling northbound on I-89 at a high rate of speed. Once caught up to the vehicle it was paced at approximately 120 mph in the posted 65 mph zone. After the vehicle was stopped at Exit 18, Troopers observed three young children in the back seat. The operator was identified as Julio Ciceron, age 41, of Colchester. He was issued a criminal citation to appear in Franklin County Criminal Court in St. Albans on September 28, 2021 at 10:00 hrs for Negligent Operation and Cruelty to Children.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 09-28-21 @ 10:00 hrs         

COURT: Franklin

LODGED - LOCATION: N    

BAIL: N

MUG SHOT: N

 

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

Detective Sergeant Mike Filipek

Bureau of Criminal Investigation A-West

Vermont State Police

140 Fisher Pond Road

St. Albans, VT 05478

Phone: (802) 524-5993

Fax:  (802) 527-1150

Michael.filipek@vermont.gov

 

You just read:

St. Albans Barracks / Negligent Operation, Cruelty to a Child

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.