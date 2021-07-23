Project updates for weeks of July 26 and Aug. 2, 2021

TYLER – TxDOT is planning to conduct the following construction and maintenance work in the district during the weeks of July 26 and Aug. 2, 2021. Work schedules are subject to change due to weather conditions, equipment failure, or other unforeseen issues. Slow down and pay attention in work zones.

----------------------------------------

Anderson County – Palestine Maintenance plans to continue level up/patches operations on FM 315. Expect lane closures with flaggers and a pilot car managing traffic control.

Anderson County construction projects updates:

County Road Off-System Bridge Project

• Limits: Various locations in Anderson County

• Contractor: Stateline Construction, LLC

• Cost: $1.5 million

• Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2021

Final cleanup activities are ongoing on the CR 458 and CR 468 bridges and roadway elements. The project consists of construction of bridges, storm sewer, guardrail, base, pavement surfaces, and pavement markings.

US 79 Super 2 Project

• Limits: From 0.5 mile northeast of Loop 256 to the Anderson/Cherokee County line

• Contractor: Madden Contracting Company, LLC

• Cost: $14.4 million

• Anticipated Completion Date: Spring 2022

Work is ongoing on the shoulders and driveways, and to place drainage structures. The work zone speed limit is 60 mph. Expect lane closures and delays. The project is widening for a Super 2, and includes sub-grade work, surface treatment, base and surface hot-mix asphalt, widening structures, bridge rail, metal beam guard fence, signage, and permanent striping.

----------------------------------------

Cherokee County – Jacksonville Maintenance plans to continue overlay operations on FM 2493 between US 69 and FM 177. Expect lane closures with a pilot car managing traffic.

Cherokee County construction projects updates:

FM 22 Safety Widening and Bridge Replacement Project

• Limits: From CR 1512 west of Gallatin, east to SH 110

• Contractor: Stateline Construction, LLC

• Cost: $5.5 million

• Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2022

Bridge construction continues at Sandy Creek with the road closed to traffic. Follow the marked detour route to navigate through the work zone. The project will widen the existing roadway, replace three bridges, and incorporate safety upgrades.

US 84 Widening Project

• Limits: From 0.43 mi east of SH 110 in Rusk, northeast to the Rusk County line in Reklaw

• Contractor: Madden Contracting Company, LLC

• Cost: $7.9 million

• Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2022

The contractor is working to clear the right-of-way. Expect lane closures with delays possible. The project will widen and resurface the roadway, and add safety upgrades.

FM 235 Safety Widening

• Limits: From SH 110 going east to FM 2274

• Contractor: Madden Contracting Company, LLC

• Cost: $3.5 million

• Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2021

Work includes drainage upgrades and placing the final striping. Expect lane closures with a pilot car managing traffic. The project will widen the existing roadway and incorporate safety upgrades.

FM 241 Safety Widening

• Limits: From US 69 going southeast to SH 21

• Contractor: A. L. Helmcamp, Inc.

• Cost: $5.5 million

• Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2021

No work is scheduled. The project is widening the existing roadway and includes safety upgrades.

County Road Bridge Replacement Project

• Limits: CR 2905 at Bowles Crk; CR 2614 at Beans Crk; CR 1504 at Turnpike Crk; CR 3203 at Mills Crk.

• Contractor: Stateline Construction, LLC

• Cost: $1.9 million

• Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2021

No work is scheduled on CR 3203 and CR 1504. Both roadways are open to traffic. Construction of the new bridges is ongoing on CR 2905 and CR 2614. Both roads are closed to through traffic. The project is replacing the existing bridges at each location with new structures.

SH 204 Super-2 Widening Project

• Limits: From US 79 in Jacksonville southeast to SH 110

• Contractor: Madden Contracting Company, LLC

• Cost: $13.7 million

• Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2021

Work includes performing miscellaneous project cleanup. No lane closures are anticipated. The project is adding passing lanes and includes safety upgrades.

US 69 Sidewalks in Jacksonville

• Limits: From Nacogdoches St. to Tena St. in Jacksonville

• Contractor: Highway 19 Construction, LLC

• Cost: $507,099.00

• Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2021

No work is scheduled. The project is constructing sidewalks along US 69 in Jacksonville.

US 79 Rehabilitation Project

• Limits: From 0.16 mile east of SH 110 to the Mud Creek Relief Bridge

• Contractor: Madden Contracting Company, LLC

• Cost: $8.2 million

• Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2021

The contractor plans to complete bridge joint replacement and begin rumble strips and final surface striping. Expect lane closures and delays. The work zone speed limit is 60 mph. The project is rebuilding the roadway pavement and upgrading bridge rail.

----------------------------------------

Gregg County – Longview Maintenance plans to perform bridge channel work on both Loop 281 and FM 2204. Ditch maintenance is planned on US 259N along with patching operations on state roadways around the county. The week of August 2, Special Jobs crews will assist with mill and inlay operations on FM 2011. Bridge channel work will also continue on various roadways. Expect lane closures with flaggers providing traffic control during all work.

Gregg County construction projects updates:

US 259 Improvements

• Limits: Loop 281 north to curbed median

• Contractor: Longview Road and Bridge

• Cost: $1.09 million

• Anticipated Completion Date: July 2021

Night work is underway with operations being conducted from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., Sunday through Thursday nights until completion. Expect lanes closures. The project consists of constructing concrete curb and gutter in key locations in the median, asphalt work, new signs, and striping.

Spur 63/McCann Road Bridge Project

• Limits: From McCann Road, north to Glencrest Lane

• Contractor: Leland Bradlee Construction

• Anticipated Completion Date: November 2021

This is part of the City of Longview’s Guthrie Creek Trail project. It consists of building a bridge over Guthrie Creek to allow bicyclist and pedestrians to travel under Spur 63. Expect lane closures and delays as traffic is reduced to two lanes, one northbound and one southbound, to allow the contractor to build half of the bridge. Traffic will be switched later to complete the bridge construction.

US 80 Improvements Project

• Limits: Eastman Road for one mile east

• Contractor: Longview Road and Bridge

• Cost: $1 million

• Anticipated Completion Date: July 2021

Night work is underway on this project that consists of constructing concrete curb and gutter in key locations in the median, an asphalt overlay, new signs, and striping. Construction will be conducted from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., Sunday through Thursday nights. Expect lane closures and delays.

FM 2204, etc., Safety Improvement Project

• Limits: US 259 Bypass to SH 322

• Contractor: Stateline Construction

• Cost: $3.8 million

• Anticipated Completion Date: November 2021

The contractor plans to work on drainage upgrades and driveways. Expect lane closures and delays. This project consists of culverts, safety end treatments, drainage upgrades, new metal beam guard fence and driveway asphalt.

FM 2206/Harrison Road

• Limits: From Loop 281 to Fisher Rd.

• Contractor: East Texas Bridge

• Cost: $15.1 million

• Anticipated Completion Date: December 2021

Current work includes extending culverts and constructing detours. Expect lane closures and delays. The project consists of widening the two-lane road to four lanes with a center turn lane. Work includes drainage structures, flexible base, curb and gutter, sidewalks, hot mix, and pavement markings.

FM 2206/Harrison Road

• Limits: Fisher Rd. to SH 42

• Contractor: East Texas Bridge

• Cost: $14.1 million

• Anticipated Completion Date: May 2022

The contractor is working to extend culverts and construct detours. Expect daytime lane closures and delays. The project consists of widening the two-lane road to four lanes with a center turn lane. Work includes drainage structures, a new bridge, flexible base, hot mix, and pavement markings.

----------------------------------------

Henderson County – Athens Maintenance plans to conduct surface repairs on FM 315 between SH 31 and FM 3506. A second crew plans to conduct base repairs on FM 753 between SH 31 and FM 2494. Expect lane closures at both locations with flaggers managing traffic control.

Henderson County construction projects updates:

SH 198 Bridge Project

• Limits: At the Clear Creek Bridge a mile N of RM 3054 to 0.1 mile N of CR 2830

• Contractor: Copasa Inc.

• Cost: $30.4 million

• Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2023

Work continues on the new northbound bridge and roadway elements. Expect lane closures and delays. The project includes replacing bridges, approaches, grading, structures, asphalt concrete pavement base and surface, retaining walls, curb and gutter, MBGF, and pavement markings.

Traffic Signal Project

• Limits: Various locations in Henderson County

• Contractor: Texas Traffic Control Systems, Inc.

• Cost: $1.0 million

• Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2021

Work on the pedestrian ramps continues on SH 31 in Henderson County. Expect lane closures and delays. The project consists of improving the intersection and installing a signal.

FM 59 Safety Improvements Project

• Limits: From BS19J in Athens going southwest to Loop 7

• Contractor: Big Creek Construction, LTD.

• Cost: $1.7 million

• Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2021

Current work on FM 59 includes striping and final cleanup activities. Alternate routes are required. The contract includes grading, asphalt concrete pavement base, base repair, one course surface treatment, concrete pavement surface and markings, metal beam guard fence, structures, signs.

US 175 Widening Project

• Limits: From Loop 7 to FM 804

• Contractor: Reynolds & Kay, LTD

• Cost: $12.1 million

• Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2021

The contractor is scheduled to work on the eastbound lanes. The work zone speed limit is 60 mph. Watch for trucks entering and exiting the lane closure. The project consists of adding shoulders and improving drainage.

SH 334 Bridge Project

• Limits: From Knob Hill in Seven Points (a mile east of SH 274), east to Southland in Gun Barrel City (2.5 miles west of SH 198)

• Contractor: Austin Bridge and Road Services, LP

• Cost: $41.2 million

• Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2021

Final cleanup activities are ongoing. Expect lane closures and delays. The project will upgrade the road from two to four lanes and includes the construction of bridges, storm sewers, guardrails, base, pavement surfaces and markings.

----------------------------------------

Rusk County – Henderson Maintenance plans to conduct ditch work on various state roadways around the county. Expect lane closures with flaggers managing traffic.

Rusk County construction projects updates:

Landscape Improvement Project

• Limits: Numerous locations on US 79 and SH 64 in Rusk County

• Contractor: Tightline Construction

• Cost: $172,300.00

• Anticipated Completion Date: August 2021

The project consists of landscape beds and scenic enhancements at numerous locations along US 79 south thru town, SH 64, the intersection of US 259 and SH 322, and the SH 64/SH 43 and US 79 intersection. The contractor will be working adjacent to the curb at various locations.

----------------------------------------

Smith County – Tyler Maintenance crews plan to continue bridge work on FM 2661. A second crew will be performing a washout repair on SH 110N. Expect lane closures with flaggers directing traffic at both locations. Upon completion of the washout repair, crews will move to FM 2089 to perform base failure repairs utilizing lane closures managed by flaggers.

Smith County construction projects updates:

US 271 Rehab, Turn Lanes, and Pavement Overlay (New Project)

• Limits: From FM 16 going southwest to I-20

• Contractor: Madden Contracting Company, LLC

• Cost: $12.4 million

• Anticipated Completion Date: October 2022

Crews will be performing right of way preparation for the length of the project on the northbound and southbound sides. Traffic control will be managed by flaggers as needed. The project consists of paving, structures, MBGF, and pavement markings from I-20 north to the Gregg County line. The portion from I-20 to FM 16 also includes turn lanes and pavement rehabilitation.

FM 2493 Widening Project

• Limits: From FM 2813 in Gresham south to FM 346 in Flint

• Contractor: Highway 19 Construction, LLC

• Cost: $14.5 million

• Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2021

The contractor is scheduled to begin placing the final surface striping along with sidewalk at FM 346, and miscellaneous project cleanup activities. Expect temporary lane closures and a traffic switch as the final striping is completed. The work zone speed limit is 45 mph. FM 2493 is being widened from two lanes to a four-lane divided roadway with a flush median.

US 69 Overpass at FM 346

• Limits: At FM 346

• Contractor: Longview Bridge & Road, LTD.

• Cost: $16.7 million

• Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2021

The contractor is scheduled to continue roadway reconstruction on the FM 346 intersection, ramp work on US 69, placing permanent signage, and miscellaneous project cleanup. Expect temporary lane closures on the US 69 ramps during seal coat and surface operations. The work zone speed limit on US 69 is 60 mph. The project includes building a new US 69 bridge over FM 346.

I-20 Upgrades at Barber Road

• Limits: Exit and Entrance ramps to Barber Road

• Contractor: Longview Bridge and Road

• Cost: $1.4 million

• Anticipated Completion Date: August 2021

The contractor will be working on drainage upgrades and driveways during night work. Motorists can expect lane closures on I-20 as well as alternating ramp closures, and delays, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. The project consists of widening of entrance and exit ramps, culverts, drainage upgrades, new metal beam guard fence and bridge rails on the Barber Road overpass, and an asphalt overlay.

SH 135 Widening Project

• Limits: From Arp to Troup

• Contractor: Drewery Construction Co. Inc.

• Cost: $9 million

• Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2021

The contractor is scheduled to continue final project striping and cleanup activities. Lane closures are possible. The work zone speed limit is 45 mph. The project is adding passing lanes, improving drainage structures, and pavement resurfacing.

SH 155 Resurfacing Project

• Limits: From Loop 323 in Tyler, southwest to the Anderson County line

• Contractor: Madden Contracting Company, LLC

• Cost: $17 million

• Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2022

The contractor is scheduled to continue drainage upgrades. Work hours are scheduled for 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., Sunday through Thursday nights. The project will resurface the roadway, upgrade drainage structures, and repair bridge joints.

US 69 (Glenwood Blvd.) Resurfacing Project in Tyler

• Limits: From Spur 147/Gentry Pkwy to SH 31/Front St.

• Contractor: East Texas Bridge, Inc.

• Cost: $1.3 million

• Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2021

No work is scheduled. When in progress, work will be conducted from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., Sunday through Thursday nights. The project consists of pavement resurfacing.

Guardrail Upgrades

• Limits: At various locations in Smith and Cherokee counties

• Contractor: 3LW Civil, LLC

• Cost: $833,000.00

• Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2021

No work is scheduled. The project includes safety improvements and guardrail upgrades.

FM 344, etc., Safety Improvements

• Limits: FM 344 – From FM 756 east to SH 110; FM 768 – from Loop 456, S to FM 22

• Contractor: A R Brothers Construction Services, Inc.

• Cost: $1.8 million

• Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2021

No work is scheduled. The project includes improving drainage, culvert work, and guardrail upgrades.

US 69 (Broadway Ave.) Resurfacing Project

• Limits: From 4th St. to Loop 323

• Contractor: Drewery Construction Co. Inc.

• Cost: $2 million

• Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2021

No work is scheduled. When in progress, work is slated from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., Monday – Thursday, and on Sunday from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. The project consists of bridge rail and pavement resurfacing.

Sidewalks at various locations in Smith County

• Limits: SH 64 in Tyler (Entrada Ln. to Parkdale Dr.); SH 110 in Troup (CR 2138 to FM 347); SH 135 in Troup (FM 13 to Tiger Dr.)

• Contractor: Highway 19 Construction, LLC

• Cost: $3.5 million

• Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2021

Sidewalk and driveway construction are ongoing on SH 64 east of Loop 323 with daily lane closures. It is constructing sidewalks along SH 64W in Tyler, SH 110W in Troup, and SH 135N in Troup.

I-20 Resurfacing Project

• Limits: From FM 849 to 0.8 mile west of US 69

• Contractor: Texas Materials Group, Inc.

• Cost: $3.2 million

• Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2021

No work is scheduled. When work is in progress, the schedule is from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., Sunday through Thursday. The work zone speed limit is 65 mph. The project consists of ramp improvements and frontage road construction.

Loop 323 Resurfacing Project

• Limits: From 0.1 mile west of SH 155, east to 0.8 miles east of US 69 in Tyler

• Contractor: Drewery Construction Co. Inc.

• Cost: $5 million

• Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2021

No work is scheduled. When in progress, work hours are 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., Sunday through Thursday. The project consists of pavement resurfacing.

I-20 Ramp Improvement Project

• Limits: From US 69 to Jim Hogg Rd.

• Contractor: Longview Bridge and Road, LTD

• Cost: $14.8 million

• Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2021

No work is scheduled. The project includes ramp improvements and the construction of frontage roads.

----------------------------------------

Van Zandt County – Canton Maintenance plans to continue milling work on SH 19 south of Canton before moving to FM 314 to begin overlay work south of I-20. Expect lane closures with flaggers managing traffic.

District Seal Coat

• Limits: All eight counties

• Contractor: Brannan Paving Co. Ltd.

• Cost: $11.8 million

• Anticipated Completion Date: September 2021

Seal coat operations are being conducted.

Wood County:

• FM 514 - from the Rains County line east for 3.5 miles to FM 17

• FM 515 - from SH 154 east for 7.9 miles to FM 69

• US 69 - from the Rains County line south for 12.5 miles to SH 37

• FM 2869 - from FM 49 south for 5.8 miles to FM 14

Gregg County:

• SH 42 - from 0.78 mile north of FM 1252, south for 4.45 miles to BU 259G

Van Zandt County construction projects updates:

I-20 Metal Beam Guard Fence (MBGF) Improvements

• Limits: SH 19 in Canton east to MLK Blvd. in Longview (Van Zandt, Smith, Gregg counties)

• Contractor: Sefbo Pipeline Bridge, Inc.

• Cost: $3.5 million

• Anticipated Completed Date: December 2021

Crews are working at night to remove and replace MBGF in the eastbound and westbound mainlanes east of SH 19 in Van Zandt County, and in Smith County, in the eastbound lanes east of US 69. Expect nightly lane closures managed by message boards and channelizing devices. The project is constructing safety improvements including MBGF and mow strip.

CR 2918, etc. Bridge Replacements

• Limits: CR 2918 @ Steve’s Crk & Steve’s Crk Relief; CR 2708 @ Caney Crk; CR 2319 @ Alligator Crk

• Contractor: East Texas Bridge, Inc.

• Cost: $1.2 million

• Anticipated Completion Date: June 2022

Crews will be working on concrete superstructure on CR 2919 and both structures on CR 2918. Both roads will be closed to through traffic at the bridges for the duration of construction. The project will remove and replace four bridges.

Safety Improvement Project

• Limits: FM 47 and other roads in Van Zandt, Anderson, Henderson and Smith counties

• Contractor: Highway 19 Construction, LLC

• Cost: $4.5 million

• Anticipated Completion Date: Spring 2022

Driveway and drainage structure work continue on Spur 294 in Anderson Co. Expect lane closures. The project includes grading, structure work, guardrail replacement, and bridge rail upgrades.

US 80 Safety Improvements

• Limits: From the Kaufman County line east to SH 19

• Contractor: Baker & Company Construction, LLC

• Cost: $2.5 million

• Anticipated Completion Date: July 2021

Final punch list items are being addressed. No lane closures are anticipated. The project includes improving drainage and culverts, and upgrading guardrails for safety.

----------------------------------------

Wood County – Mineola Maintenance plans to conduct pavement leveling operations on FM 2966. Expect lane closures with flaggers managing traffic control.

Wood County construction projects updates:

SH 154 Turn Lane Project

• Limits: From two miles south of FM 515 southeast for 0.5 mile

• Contractor: East Texas Bridge, Inc.

• Cost: $0.9 million

• Anticipated Completion Date: October 2021

Crews will be installing work zone signs and begin pavement widening operations. Expect southbound shoulder closures daily managed by signs and channelizing devices. The project includes pavement widening, hot mix asphalt concrete overlay, signs, and pavement markings.

FM 14 Mill & Inlay Project

• Limits: From FM 1795 (Hawkins) south for 4.3 miles to FM 2015

• Contractor: East Texas Bridge, Inc.

• Cost: $4.3 million

• Anticipated Completion Date: July 2021

Punch list items are being finalized. No lane closures are anticipated. The project includes pavement repair, planing, Superpave base, membrane underseal, Superpave surface, metal beam guard fence, and pavement markings.

----------------------------------------

I-20 Total Maintenance Contract

• Limits: Gregg, Smith and Van Zandt counties

• Contractor: Firemen Excavation, maintenance activities

• Contractor: Andrews Diversified Industries, litter removal

Routine maintenance activities on I-20 are ongoing throughout the week with moving operations.

• Debris Removal/Pothole Repair Inside Lanes: Thursday through all counties

• Debris Removal/Pothole Repair Outside Lanes: Mon., - Wed. in all counties

• Debris Removal/Pothole Repair Frontage Roads/Ramps: Friday in all counties

• Guardrail/Sign Repair: Emergency repairs due to vehicle crashes in all counties

• Bridge Repair Follow-up: All three counties

• Litter Removal: Through all three counties

• Mowing: Van Zandt County