EB-5 Industry Leader to Host Webinar With Top Immigration Attorneys, Discuss $500K Direct Investments
NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, July 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EB5 Affiliate Network (EB5AN), a leading EB-5 consultancy, regional center operator, and fund manager, will host a free webinar, “Direct EB-5 Investment at $500K with Top Immigration Attorneys – What EB-5 Investors Should Know for Direct EB-5 Investment” with guest panelists David Hirson, Esq., founder of David Hirson & Partners, a global immigration law firm, and Christian Triantaphyllis, Esq., partner at Jackson Walker, LLP on a webinar to get answers to the below questions and more, on Thursday, July 29, 2021, at 2:00 PM EDT. Click here to register now.
Join our webinar to learn about how to make an direct EB-5 investment today at $500K. With the recent EB-5 rule change, the minimum investment amount has been temporarily reduced from $900K to $500K for an unknown period of time. Top EB-5 immigration attorneys, David Hirson, Esq., and Christian Triantaphyllis, Esq., will explain the immigration process for a direct EB-5 investor to obtain green cards for all family members as well as the immediate next steps that must be taken to begin the application process prior to a change in the minimum investment amount.
A direct EB-5 investment requires a minimum investment of $500,000 in a targeted employment area (TEA) or $1.0 million if not located in a TEA. Investors may use funds from a variety of sources, but the sources and flow of funds must be fully documented. U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) applies considerable scrutiny to EB-5 green card applications, and the most common reason for EB-5 visa denials is unacceptable or inadequate source-of-funds documentation.
The following questions will be covered on the webinar:
• What are the key steps in the EB-5 direct investment process?
• What documents are required to prove that my funds have been legally earned?
• What is the total cost of making an EB-5 investment, including all fees?
• How long will it take for me and my family to receive green cards?
• As a citizen from the middle east, am I eligible for an EB-5 visa?
• What is the job requirement? How does a direct EB-5 project show 10 jobs?
Sam Silverman, managing partner of EB5AN, urges prospective EB-5 investors to consider a direct EB-5 investment given the temporary reduction back to $500K. “Given the recent Federal Court decision which reversed the past rule change increasing the minimum investment amount back down from $900K, the direct EB-5 investment has been temporarily reduced back to $500K and as a result we are seeing incredibly strong demand for investment given the significant price reduction.”
David Hirson, Esq., managing partner of David Hirson & Partners, has advised potential EB-5 investors to “Make sure to understand all of the requirements for proving lawful source of funds and assemble the required documentation in advance to filing an EB-5 direct investment application.”
Christian Triantaphyllis, Esq., partner at Jackson Walker, LLP, said “The recent reduction in the minimum investment amount from $900K to $500K has put the EB-5 direct investment option within reach for thousands of potential families seeking to relocate to the United States for business and personal reasons.”
Created by the U.S. Congress in 1990, the EB-5 program provides a clear pathway to permanent residency and citizenship. Tens of thousands of families from nearly every country have successfully immigrated by making qualifying investments in U.S. projects and business enterprises. The EB-5 visa is popular among people currently living abroad as well as those already working in the U.S. on nonimmigrant visas.
EB5 Affiliate Network is a national EB-5 regional center operator and consulting firm with more than $900 million in EB-5 investment capital across a network of direct EB-5 investments and 14 approved regional centers covering more than 20 states. EB5AN works with project developers and sponsors to assemble high-quality EB-5 projects across the country. EB5AN also works with EB-5 investors from around the world to identify high-quality, low-risk EB-5 investments and to structure EB-5 projects for those who seek to create their own.
David Hirson & Partners, LLP is a group of compassionate attorneys who are also immigrants or from an immigrant family. David Hirson is the founding and manager partner of DHP, and he is internationally-recognized for his decades of success in investment immigration. DHP’s attorneys have many decades of combined experience in advising individuals, start-ups, large corporations, hospitals, and universities in navigating complex areas of employment immigration. The firm is a full-service immigration law firm with a business and employment-based immigration practice that provides a full range of services, including EB-1-1(A), EB-1-2(B), EB-1-3(C), National Interest Waivers (NIW), EB-2, EB-3, EB-5, H-1B, E-1/2, L-1(A)/2(B), H1B, and other immigrant and non-immigrant visas. DHP is one of a select few firms that also specialize in immigration for franchise businesses who have foreign partners/managers. DHP also works closely with individuals and HR departments to understand their needs and customize an immigration plan that surpasses their expectations.
Christian Triantaphyllis is an immigration attorney and Chair of the Investment Immigration Practice at Jackson Walker LLP with first-hand experience representing foreign nationals and immigrant investors in cross-border and business immigration matters. In his practice, Triantaphyllis regularly serves as counsel to real estate developers and regional centers to facilitate EB-5 projects and advises those who are structuring potential EB-5 funding by providing them with analysis on project business plans, securities offerings and economic reports. Triantaphyllis has become particularly experienced assisting foreign nationals from around the world through the EB-5 visa program, preparing and filing I-526 petitions and I-829 petitions for investors. Triantaphyllis takes pride in easing the process for his clients to work through the demanding EB-5 immigrant investor process by employing an approach to meeting the immigration goals that is thorough, knowledgeable and enthusiastic.
IF YOU CANNOT JOIN, REGISTER ANYWAY AND RECEIVE A LINK TO A VIDEO RECORDING OF THE WEBINAR.
EB5 Affiliate Network is a national EB-5 regional center operator and consulting firm with more than $900 million in EB-5 investment capital across a network of direct EB-5 investments and 14 approved regional centers covering more than 20 states. EB5AN works with project developers and sponsors to assemble high-quality EB-5 projects across the country. EB5AN also works with EB-5 investors from around the world to identify high-quality, low-risk EB-5 investments and to structure EB-5 projects for those who seek to create their own.
David Hirson & Partners, LLP is a group of compassionate attorneys who are also immigrants or from an immigrant family. David Hirson is the founding and manager partner of DHP, and he is internationally-recognized for his decades of success in investment immigration. DHP’s attorneys have many decades of combined experience in advising individuals, start-ups, large corporations, hospitals, and universities in navigating complex areas of employment immigration. The firm is a full-service immigration law firm with a business and employment-based immigration practice that provides a full range of services, including EB-1-1(A), EB-1-2(B), EB-1-3(C), National Interest Waivers (NIW), EB-2, EB-3, EB-5, H-1B, E-1/2, L-1(A)/2(B), H1B, and other immigrant and non-immigrant visas. DHP is one of a select few firms that also specialize in immigration for franchise businesses who have foreign partners/managers. DHP also works closely with individuals and HR departments to understand their needs and customize an immigration plan that surpasses their expectations.
Christian Triantaphyllis is an immigration attorney and Chair of the Investment Immigration Practice at Jackson Walker LLP with first-hand experience representing foreign nationals and immigrant investors in cross-border and business immigration matters. In his practice, Triantaphyllis regularly serves as counsel to real estate developers and regional centers to facilitate EB-5 projects and advises those who are structuring potential EB-5 funding by providing them with analysis on project business plans, securities offerings and economic reports. Triantaphyllis has become particularly experienced assisting foreign nationals from around the world through the EB-5 visa program, preparing and filing I-526 petitions and I-829 petitions for investors. Triantaphyllis takes pride in easing the process for his clients to work through the demanding EB-5 immigrant investor process by employing an approach to meeting the immigration goals that is thorough, knowledgeable and enthusiastic.
