Sentinel Benefits Launches fly+ to Bring Financial Planning to the Workplace
Sentinel democratizes financial planning services to provide greater sense of financial security and control for employers to offer employees
Most people are hesitant to talk about financial planning because they feel that unless they have $1 million in the bank, they can’t access a planner”WAKEFIELD, MA, USA, July 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sentinel Benefits & Financial Group, a leading national provider of employee health and wellness benefit programs, today announced the launch of fly+, an individualized financial planning service to help employees map and achieve their financial and retirement goals.
— Ross James, Sentinel Benefits' Head of Financial Planning
Today’s launch builds off Sentinel’s fly! program, launched nearly 20 years ago to help employees become better educated on financial matters through a resource library of online articles and videos as well as individual and group coaching.
The new fly+ program takes Sentinel’s original concept one step further and offers one-on-one financial planning for employees to help them prepare and execute a financial plan for their future. The statistics are alarming. According to Charles Schwab’s May 2019 Modern Wealth Survey1, 72% of people don’t have a financial plan, and in another pre-pandemic survey by PwC2, 54% of employees reported being stressed about their financial situation. The 2020 pandemic has only exacerbated that anxiety with layoffs.
“Most people are hesitant to talk about financial planning because they feel that unless they have $1 million in the bank, they can’t access a planner,” noted Ross James Sentinel Benefits' Head of Financial Planning. “The same is true for employers. It doesn’t matter the size of your company to access this new service.” He continued, “We believe that everyone deserves to have a financial plan, whether you’re a kid out of college, a single mom, a family or an individual working two jobs to make ends meet. We also believe every employer deserves financially healthy employees.”
The fly+ program gives employers the ability to offer personalized financial planning services that include:
• Conducting a one-on one in-depth meeting with one of Sentinel Benefits’ Certified Financial Planners ™ to review the employees’ current picture, discuss goals, options and opportunities
• Preparing a written plan with detailed health and wellness strategies to keep participants on track
• Providing on-demand access to a financial planner
• Utilizing new proprietary technology to track employees’ progress via eMoney Advisor’s Incentive App
Financial planning is not just about investing, it’s looking at the whole financial situation—past, current and present. That includes: preparing a budget, ensuring you have the right insurance coverage, taxable vs. tax-deferred planning, debt management, retirement readiness and more.
“Many workers are looking to their employer to provide comprehensive solutions for their investment vehicles and health and life insurance,” noted James. “It’s a natural evolution that people will soon be asking for financial planning services through their employers and we want to be ahead of that curve and help employees fly.”
For more information, schedule time with Ross James or learn more about fly+.
About Sentinel Benefits & Financial Group
Sentinel Benefits & Financial Group, one of the largest employee benefits firms in the Northeast, was founded in 1987. What began as a family business has grown to serve more than 3,000 businesses throughout the United States and employs more than 225 associates. From retirement plans to health benefits to financial planning—we help companies and individuals create holistic strategies that are in line with their financial goals. We’re determined to always do the right thing for our customers and their employees. We care about how we can help. Visit sentinelgroup.com.
