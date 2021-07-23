COVID-19 Daily Update 7-23-2021
DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 84-year old male from Grant County and an 80-year old male from Cabell County. These two deaths reported on today’s dashboard are a result of the Bureau for Public Health’s continuing data reconciliation with the official death certificate.
“As we send sympathies to these families, I urge everyone in West Virginia to do their part to reduce the spread of this virus and prevent further loss of life,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Please schedule your COVID-19 vaccine today.”
CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,522), Berkeley (12,980), Boone (2,190), Braxton (1,035), Brooke (2,257), Cabell (9,011), Calhoun (400), Clay (544), Doddridge (649), Fayette (3,600), Gilmer (891), Grant (1,322), Greenbrier (2,919), Hampshire (1,935), Hancock (2,860), Hardy (1,588), Harrison (6,281), Jackson (2,283), Jefferson (4,829), Kanawha (15,594), Lewis (1,325), Lincoln (1,613), Logan (3,318), Marion (4,707), Marshall (3,565), Mason (2,094), McDowell (1,656), Mercer (5,248), Mineral (3,006), Mingo (2,797), Monongalia (9,464), Monroe (1,229), Morgan (1,256), Nicholas (1,936), Ohio (4,340), Pendleton (726), Pleasants (961), Pocahontas (683), Preston (2,971), Putnam (5,415), Raleigh (7,141), Randolph (2,879), Ritchie (768), Roane (670), Summers (869), Taylor (1,304), Tucker (549), Tyler (754), Upshur (2,011), Wayne (3,206), Webster (588), Wetzel (1,405), Wirt (468), Wood (8,005), Wyoming (2,085).
Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in Barbour, Berkeley, Grant, Jefferson, Lincoln, Logan, Marshall, Mineral, and Monongalia counties.
July 23
Barbour County
9:00 AM – 11:00 AM, Barbour County Health Department, 109 Wabash Avenue, Philippi, WV
Berkeley County
10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg, WV
Grant County
Jefferson County
12:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Shepherd University Wellness Center Parking Lot, 164 University Drive, Shepherdstown, WV
Lincoln County
Logan County
Marshall County
Mineral County
Monongalia County
9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, WVU Recreation Center, Lower Level, 2001 Rec Center Drive, Morgantown, WV
Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is also available on Sunday in Preston County.
July 25
Preston County
9:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Valley District Fair, 291 Kingwood Street, Reedsville, WV