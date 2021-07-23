Kyiv Sikorsky International Airport gradually returns to pre Covid-19 passenger traffic figures
KYIV, UKRAINE, July 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the results of June 2021, Kyiv Sikorsky International Airport served 117 545 passengers.
In sum, for 6 months of 2021, Kyiv Sikorsky International Airport served 337 344 passengers:
International destinations – 320 652 passengers;
Domestic destinations – 16 692 passengers.
According to the results of May 2021, Kyiv Sikorsky International Airport served 77,530 passengers.
Kyiv Sikorsky International Airport covers an area of 265 hectares, has one runway 2310 m long and 45 m wide.
Prior to COVID-19, Kyiv Sikorsky International Airport cooperated with more than 43 airlines, operating flights to approximately 140 cities in 48 countries. It operated about 2,500 flights a month and served nearly 2 million passengers annually.
Igor Sikorsky Kyiv International Airport (Zhuliany) is one of the two passenger airports of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv. It is located in the Zhuliany neighborhood, about 7 kilometres (4.3 mi) southwest of the city centre.
Aside from facilitating regular passenger flights, Kyiv Sikorsky International Airport is also the main business aviation airport in Ukraine, and one of the busiest business aviation hubs in Europe.
