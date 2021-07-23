D. L. Quaker Celebrates Happy Release Day With GatPack Adventures Book 2
by Fran Briggs
Get ready to be thoroughly entertained and enlightened.”NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STAES OF AMERICA, July 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Get ready to be thoroughly entertained and enlightened. D. L. Quaker, the acclaimed children’s author, is celebrating her second release in a literary series, her publicist announced today. “Why We Praise God” is now available at Amazon.
— Fran Briggs, Publicist to D. L. Quaker
The storyline features the return of three children of a preacher. The children learn a lesson they never saw coming after mimicking Sister Boyce. Besieged by circumstance, the first lady of the church steps in and brilliantly redirects them. At the end of the story Rai, Dobbie, and DJ know exactly why they praise God.
“We should all have a reason—especially during times like these—but do allow the GATPACK to teach your babies why we praise God,” stated an elated D. L. Quaker. If your child read “Why We Go to Church” and loved it, they will truly love the sequel, as well.”
Once again, award-winning, 35-time author, D. L. Quaker (a.k.a. Danyelle Scroggins) chose Maliyah D. Collins to illustrate the book’s dynamically animated cover and interior work.
ABOUT D. L. QUAKER
D. L. Quaker is the pen name of Danyelle Scroggins. She is also the pastor of New Vessels Ministries in Shreveport, Louisiana. The author is known for her exceptional literary and speaking contribution. Quaker is the author of the GatPack Adventures Book Series and other children's books. To learn more, visit www.danyellescroggins.com. For sponsorship opportunities, media opportunities, and additional information please contact Fran Briggs, publicist to the author D. L. Quaker.
