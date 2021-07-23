Virbac Announces Availability of CYCLAVANCE (TM) (cyclosporine oral solution)USP MODIFIED for Atopic Dermatitis in Dogs
WESTLAKE, TEXAS, USA, July 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Virbac Corporation has announced the availability of CYCLAVANCE™ (cyclosporine oral solution) USP MODIFIED, an oral solution for the control of atopic dermatitis in dogs. While veterinarians in the United States are familiar with cyclosporine in capsule form, CYCLAVANCE™ oral solution represents the first FDA-approved liquid cyclosporine for dogs in the US.
Dr. Cristiano von Simson, Marketing and Veterinary Services Director at Virbac explained that "Atopic dermatitis in dogs is a common chronic relapsing skin disease characterized by itchy and inflamed skin. The condition can cause discomfort and pain in dogs and often requires lifelong management. Recommending a product that is easy for the client to administer correctly can significantly improve the long-term satisfaction with the treatment."
Treatment guidelines from the International Task Force on Canine Atopic Dermatitis (now International Committee on Allergic Diseases of Animals, ICADA) underscore the need for a multimodal approach to treating atopic dermatitis that also includes a plan for broad inflammation management.(1,2) In addition to removing or avoiding known flare factors, the ICADA Guidelines recommend cyclosporine as part of a multi-faceted approach to controlling acute flare-ups.(1,2)
CYCLAVANCE™ oral solution is also cited for having a higher acceptance rate by dogs when compared to cyclosporine capsules.(2,3) As a liquid formulation, CYCLAVANCE™ oral solution has been shown in studies to have a greater than 98% acceptance rate by dogs when administered either directly in the mouth or mixed with a small amount of food.(3) The delivery system also allows for precise dosing at 5 mg/kg for all dogs, with greater accuracy than when dosing with capsules.
“The management of atopic dermatitis is complex and our thinking about it has evolved in recent years,” notes Dr. von Simson. “The ICADA Guidelines acknowledge the importance of cyclosporine as part of a multimodal treatment approach—an approach that includes a plan for managing both inflammation and pruritus.”
Important Safety Information:
CYCLAVANCE™ (cyclosporine oral solution)(USP Modified): For use in dogs only. Wear gloves during and wash hands after administration. Gastrointestinal problems and gingival hyperplasia may occur at the initial recommended dose of CYCLAVANCE Oral Solution for Dogs. CYCLAVANCE Oral Solution for Dogs should be used with caution: 1) in cases with diabetes mellitus as it may cause elevated levels of serum glucose; 2) in dogs with renal insufficiency since the effect of cyclosporine use on dogs with compromised renal function has not been studied; 3) in simultaneous administration with drugs that suppress the P-450 enzyme system, such as azoles (e.g. ketoconazole), that may lead to increased plasma levels of cyclosporine. Killed vaccines are recommended for dogs receiving CYCLAVANCE Oral Solution for Dogs because the impact of cyclosporine on the immune response to modified live vaccines has not been evaluated. For full prescribing information, contact Virbac at 1-800-338-3659 or visit us.virbac.com.
(references)
References: 1. Olivry T, DeBoer DJ, Favrot C, et al. Treatment of canine atopic dermatitis: 2010 clinical practice guidelines from the International Task Force on Canine Atopic Dermatitis. Vet Dermatol. 2010;21:233-248. 2. Olivry T, DeBoer DJ, Favrot C, et al. Treatment of canine atopic dermatitis: 2015 updated guidelines from the International Committee on Allergic Diseases of Animals (ICADA). BMC Vet Res. 2015;11:210:1–15. 3. Navarro C, Crastes N, Benizeau E, McGahie D. Voluntary acceptance and consumption of two oral ciclosporin formulations in dogs: two randomised, controlled studies. Ir Vet J. 2015;68:3.
Focusing on animal health, from the beginning
At Virbac, we provide innovative solutions to veterinarians, farmers and animal owners in more than 100 countries around the world. Covering more than 50 species, our range of products and services enables us to diagnose, prevent and treat the majority of pathologies. Every day, we are committed to improving animals’ quality of life and to shaping together the future of animal health.
