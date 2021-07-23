I-70 Bridges Project Update: Week of 7/19/21

Continuing its commitment to transparency, the West Virginia Department of Transportation offers the following weekly update on the I-70 Bridges Projects in Ohio County for the week of July 19, 2021.

Below is a review of the work that has taken place on the project and work scheduled for the coming week:

Week of 07/19/2021

• I-70 Eastbound was closed from US 250 & WV 2 South - 16th Street Exit (Exit 1B) to the Oglebay Park Exit (Exit 2A) for phase two of the Fulton Bridge Replacement as part of the I-70 Forward Bridges Project.

o The US-250 North on-ramp to I-70 East was closed as a part of phase two.

o These closures are anticipated to continue until the end of September.

o All thru traffic is advised to use I-470 as the official detour to reach points East, while local traffic is encouraged to use US-40 Eastbound.

o Detours are posted in addition to maps that can be viewed on i70forward.com.

• The intermittent McColloch Street daytime closures continued through the week.

• The left lane I-70 Westbound closure continued through all hours.

• Construction continued in Sections A and C Westbound where crossovers were in effect.

• The Market Street Overpass width reduction continued.

• The lane width reductions on the eastbound entrance ramp and westbound exit ramp to Wheeling Island continued.

• The on-ramp from Mount Dechantal Road to I-70 Eastbound was restricted to 12 feet wide in order to allow for substructure concrete bridge repairs.

• From 9:00 p.m. Friday, July 23 through 6:00 a.m. Saturday, July 24, there were single lane closures on I-70 Westbound in the Elm Grove area (milepost 5.23). The Exit 5 on-ramp to I-70 Westbound was also closed during this time.

Look Ahead to Week of 07/26/2021

• I-70 Eastbound will be closed from US 250 & WV 2 South - 16th Street Exit (Exit 1B) to the Oglebay Park Exit (Exit 2A).

o The US-250 North on-ramp to I-70 East will also be closed as a part of phase two.

o These closures are anticipated to continue until the end of September.

o All thru traffic is advised to use I-470 as the official detour to reach points East, while local traffic is encouraged to use US-40 Eastbound.

o Detours are posted in addition to maps that can be viewed on i70forward.com.

• The intermittent McColloch Street daytime closures will continue.

• The left lane I-70 Westbound closure will continue through all hours until the end of September.

• Construction will continue in Sections A and C Westbound where crossovers are in effect.

• The Market Street Overpass width reduction will continue.

• The lane width reductions on the eastbound entrance ramp and westbound exit ramp to Wheeling Island will continue.

• The width restrictions of the on-ramp from Mount Dechantal Road to I-70 Eastbound will continue in order to allow for substructure concrete bridge repairs.

Motorists are advised to be alert for changing traffic patterns and expect delays. Any questions or concerns regarding the I-70 Bridges Project can be directed to the hotline at (304) 810-3214. Please note that inclement weather or other unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule. For additional information regarding this project, please visit www.i70forward.com.

​