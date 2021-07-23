Island Environment Top Priority for OZEN by Atmosphere at Maadhoo
Green Globe recently recertified OZEN by Atmosphere at Maadhoo for the second year.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Located amidst the exotic turquoise hues of South Male Atoll in the Maldives on the tranquil island of Maadhoo lies the Lifestyle Luxury Resort - OZEN by Atmosphere at Maadhoo. The contemporary design, style and overall ambiance of OZEN compliments the natural surroundings where luxurious villas are tucked into the exotic island vegetation and stunning over-water villas stretch across the beautiful lagoon of Maadhoo Island.
The resort is deeply committed to its sustainability vision and continues to carry out many ongoing green initiatives.
Sustainable Design & Construction
From the beginning, the resort has adhered to green principles in its design and construction. Roofing is made of Cajdan (woven mats made from coconut leaves) that act as a green roof to cool buildings and blend seamlessly into the tropical setting. During the construction phase, great care was taken to ensure existing plants experienced a minimum of disturbance and more native plants were also introduced on the island
Energy saving measures were factored into the design of the buildings and site. A large floating solar panel provides green energy along with solar panels installed on the rooftops of some of the buildings. The solar panels heat hot water at the property and currently provide around 10% of total energy consumption. Future plans will see increased energy capacity using advanced photovoltaic technology.
Preserving Marine Environment
As the Maldives is primarily 99% water, preservation of biodiversity is particularly significant and of high importance. The resort is committed to supporting various marine protection initiatives including reef cleaning programs and coral propagation projects. The resort is unique in that it has a fabulous underwater restaurant where guests can enjoy spectacular everchanging views of the colourful mesmerising sea life. A fantastic way of raising awareness of the importance of protecting this pristine habitat.
Green Book
As part of the resort’s communication strategy, the Green Book published by Atmosphere Hotels & Resorts features information on the area’s history, culture and natural environment plus tips on actions guests can take to preserve the environment and reduce energy and water usage. This e-book is available on inhouse TV channels for all guests.
Reduce, Reuse, Recycle
To phase out single use plastics in the region, OZEN by Atmosphere at Maadhoo is working with Parley to collect and recycle all PET bottles. In addition, the resort has its own desalination plant and and inhouse bottling plant that produces drinking water in reusable glass bottles thereby reducing plastic waste.
Most of the fish consumed in restaurants is purchased from local fishermen only. Fish are caught using line fishing, the sustainable and traditional way of fishing here. Fish supplies are also delivered in reusable containers which are given back to the fishermen. The resort is also looking into alternatives for recycling used cooking oil.
Covid-19 hygiene and safety protocols have been implemented at the resort to ensure a serene island stay for all guests. For further information please click here
