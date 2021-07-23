Van der Valk Hotel Nijmegen-Lent Helps Create Employment for Workers at Bakkerscafé
Green Globe recently recertified Van der Valk Hotel Nijmegen-Lent for the sixth consecutive year.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The stylish and comfortable Van der Valk Hotel Nijmegen-Lent is located just minutes away from the city of Nijmegen, regarded as the oldest city in the Netherlands. The 4-star property offers business and leisure travellers the perfect place to stay with modern amenities and 12 multi-purpose built meeting rooms.
Green Globe recently recertified Van der Valk Hotel Nijmegen-Lent for the sixth consecutive year.
Sustainability is viewed as an essential part of Van der Valk Hotel Nijmegen-Lent’s management and operations policy which states,
“We believe that hospitality goes together perfectly with eco-friendly operational management. That is why we invest in provisions that make our hotel, restaurant and boardrooms better and greener.”
Over the past year, due to Covid-19 restrictions the hotel used less energy and water, and waste volume was also lower than usual. These were just a few of the positive results arising from an otherwise unpredictable situation. In addition, the hotel made several sustainable improvements that benefit the environment and the community.
Bakkerscafé Initiative
The hotel now works with the Bakkerscafé who make the new organic hamburger rolls offered at the restaurant. Bakkerscafé is a social local enterprise that offers tailor-made training programs for people with disabilities or mental health issues. Their aim is to promote reintegration and working opportunities within the wider community.
Sociaal Prikken Project
As part of their CSR programs and to raise environmental awareness, Van der Valk Hotel Nijmegen-Lent organised a garbage collection event entitled the Sociaal Prikken Project. All hotel employees, totalling eighty or so staff members, took part in the clean-up. The group was split into teams of two or couples and sent on a ‘garbage hike’ where they could connect with each other whilst tackling a common cause, to collect garbage around the neighbourhood. The mini teams were successful in their clean-up efforts and collected a significant number of bags of waste.
Green Cleaning Products
In line with the hotel’s sustainability vision for a greener future, new Hygeniq cleaning products have been introduced in the kitchen that are bio based and ecofriendly. Made from only naturally based raw materials, Hygeniq products are 100% sustainable and meet OECD standards for biodegradability. All packaging is sustainable with 95% waste flow reduction.
About Green Globe Certification
Green Globe is the worldwide sustainability system based on internationally accepted criteria for sustainable operation and management of travel and tourism businesses. Operating under a worldwide license, Green Globe is based in California, USA and is represented in over 83 countries. Green Globe is an Affiliate Member of the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO). For information, please visit www.greenglobe.com
Contact
Marijn Span
Marketing & Communications Manager
Van der Valk Hotel Nijmegen-Lent
Hertog Eduardplein 4
Nijmegen-Lent
NETHERLANDS
T: +31 (0) 24 792 02 00
E: M.Span@nijmegen.valk.com
W: www.valknijmegen.nl
Bradley Cox
Green Globe
+1 310-337-3000
email us here