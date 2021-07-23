Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
GUARD RAIL REPAIRS PLANNED FOR WEST LOOP 289

LUBBOCK — Motorists traveling westbound Marsha Sharp Freeway (US62/82) and southbound West Loop 289 tomorrow morning should anticipate various ramp closures as Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) contractor Barricades Unlimited makes repairs to roadway crash attenuator guardrail.

Repair work is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m., on Friday, and will require the southbound West Loop exit to Slide Road and Spur 327, and the Marsha Sharp Freeway (MSF) flyover to southbound West Loop to be closed to traffic. Westbound MSF traffic wanting to connect with southbound West Loop will need to exit onto the freeway frontage road and connect with the southbound Loop frontage road.

Southbound West Loop traffic should use the 50th Street exit to connect with Slide Road and Spur 327.

Drivers are urged to slow down through the work area, drive with extra caution and look out for crews placing traffic control and equipment moving in and out of the work site.

Work will take place weather permitting. 

GUARD RAIL REPAIRS PLANNED FOR WEST LOOP 289

