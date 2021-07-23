CANADIAN HADASSAH-WIZO (CHW) APPOINTS ITS FIRST CEO, LISA COLT-KOTLER

The Newly Rebranded CHW Logo CHW's First CEO, Lisa Colt-Kotler

CHW ENTERS A NEW CHAPTER IN ITS 100 YEAR HISTORY WITH EXPANDED GROWTH AND INNOVATION

During this time of transformation and new beginnings, there is no better person to lead CHW into the future than Lisa.” — Elayna Latsky, CHW National President

Canadian Hadassah-WIZO (CHW), a non-political, nonpartisan national network of dedicated volunteers and professionals who support children, healthcare, and women in Israel and Canada announced today that its Board of Directors has appointed Lisa Colt-Kotler as Chief Executive Officer effective immediately. Lisa previously held the position of National Executive Director since taking over leadership of the organization in March of this year.

“During this time of transformation and new beginnings, there is no better person to lead CHW into the future than Lisa,” said Elayna Latsky, CHW National President and Member of the Board of Directors. “Lisa is a proven leader, change agent, and passionate fundraiser who is bringing people together in support of the organization’s mission to support children, healthcare, and women. Her vision for the new direction of CHW is exactly what our 100-year-old organization needs as it enters its next chapter of expanded growth and innovation.”

This is a tremendous opportunity for change, and Lisa has already spearheaded inventive fundraising strategies, including a 24-hour crowdfunding campaign from August 24-25, 2021 to empower victims of domestic violence in Israel. Along with a new direction for CHW fundraising, Lisa has introduced modern branding that represents the interconnectedness of Canada and Israel to CHW’s mission and vision for the future.

Lisa has restructured the organization, attracting new professional talent and stakeholders for support, beginning a new chapter for the organization. Her vision includes creating fresh approaches for philanthropy that generate impact, provide sustainable revenue streams, and fund social enterprises to empower women. “Ultimately, my goal is to remove all obstacles to giving. I support an environment of donor directed giving to bring our organization, with its rich history, forward into the 21st century. A key strength of CHW is our passionate base of volunteers and lay leaders from coast to coast. I am inspired by the dedication of women from all different backgrounds, who collectively share CHW’s mission to ensure all Israelis can access excellence in healthcare, education, and social services in a safe and secure environment. By investing in Israel, we are shaping the future of the Jewish State,” said Lisa Colt-Kotler.

As a CHW volunteer for nearly 30 years, the organization was the introduction to a lengthy career as a professional fundraiser. Lisa is honoured to lead CHW during this time of transition as its first CEO, which brings her relationship with CHW full circle.



About Canadian Hadassah-WIZO (CHW):

CHW is a non-political, nonpartisan national network of dedicated volunteers and professionals who strongly believe that the advancement of childcare, education, healthcare, and women’s issues transcends politics, religion, and national boundaries. Over the last century, CHW has been involved in all aspects of Israeli life, passionately supporting women, children, and families in Israel and here in Canada. Learn more about CHW at www.chw.ca.

