Most state judges oppose informal bias committees

(Subscription required) Judges who submitted comments to a Judicial Council work group, including presiding judges from large, medium, and small counties, almost uniformly support eliminating a decades old recommendation that each court establish an informal system for receiving and reviewing complaints.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.