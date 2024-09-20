California's new bar exam delayed, for now

The State Bar of California’s plan to give its own bar exam starting in February hit a snag on Wednesday when the California Supreme Court denied its petition to make that change. The court indicated in a brief docket entry that the state bar had made a misstep in following the proper procedure for moving to the new test. The court said the state bar may file another petition to win approval for the new test after its committee of bar examiners has "considered and approved" it.

