Submit Release
News Search

There were 892 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,478 in the last 365 days.

California's new bar exam delayed, for now

The State Bar of California’s plan to give its own bar exam starting in February hit a snag on Wednesday when the California Supreme Court denied its petition to make that change. The court indicated in a brief docket entry that the state bar had made a misstep in following the proper procedure for moving to the new test. The court said the state bar may file another petition to win approval for the new test after its committee of bar examiners has "considered and approved" it.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

California's new bar exam delayed, for now

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more