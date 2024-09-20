California governor signs package of bills giving state more power to enforce housing laws

California cities will soon face more state scrutiny — and new penalties — for pushing back on housing and homeless shelter construction, according to a package of laws signed Thursday by Gov. Gavin Newsom.

