Man gets new trial in girlfriend's 1983 murder - defense didn't reveal presence of another man's DNA

A man who was convicted in 2018 of murdering his former girlfriend in her Richmond home 35 years earlier has been granted a new trial by a state appeals court, which said the defense lawyer never told the jury the name of another man whose DNA was found under the victim’s fingernails.
