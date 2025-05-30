Submit Release
Two straight grants, an unusual transfer, two depublications, and more at the Wednesday conference — Part I

Lots of action at the Supreme Court’s double conference yesterday. The court ruled on 195 matters, including: LGBTQ discrimination, Death penalty appellate jurisdiction, Appealability, Claims procedure preemption, Indian tribe child support depublication, “Kill zone” depublication, Racial Justice Act dissenting vote, Dissenting vote on not resolving a conflict, More juvenile de facto LWOP resentencing dissenting votes, Unsealing clemency records.

