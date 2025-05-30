Submit Release
Relief grants deadline extensions during Shasta courthouse closure

The Shasta County Courthouse faced significant challenges this month after flooding forced a shutdown lasting roughly a week. Court Executive Officer Cody Stenderup said that most of the cases affected by the closure have been rescheduled or are set to be rescheduled within the next four to six weeks.

