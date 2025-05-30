Relief grants deadline extensions during Shasta courthouse closure

The Shasta County Courthouse faced significant challenges this month after flooding forced a shutdown lasting roughly a week. Court Executive Officer Cody Stenderup said that most of the cases affected by the closure have been rescheduled or are set to be rescheduled within the next four to six weeks.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.