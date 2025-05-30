California will use GenAI to accelerate legislative bill analysis and the impacts on the state budget

Currently, DOF team members comb through volumes of legislative material, including over 1000 legislative bills and proposals annually. Working together with Authorium, DOF aims to significantly reduce the manual workload associated with drafting bill analyses including summarizing a bill, collecting fiscal information from impacted state entities, and parsing relevant data sets and sources for background and historical information.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.