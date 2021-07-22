FDLE arrests three for multi-county copper wire thefts

July 22, 2021 MIAMI – FDLE agents, with the assistance of the Miami-Dade Police Department and Florida Department of Corrections Probation and Parole, arrested three suspects living in Miami for charges related to copper wire thefts. Agents believe the suspects drove from Miami throughout the state numerous times to commit their crimes. Eddie Young, 43, Francisco Minaya, Jr., 43, and Juan Ortiz, 29, were each charged with one count of grand theft, one count of conspiracy to commit grand theft, two counts of burglary of an unoccupied structure and two counts of grand theft motor vehicle. FDLE Orlando’s investigation into multiple copper wire thefts began in December 2018, at the request of the Daytona Beach Police Department, the Melbourne Police Department, the West Melbourne Police Department, the Orlando Police Department and the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

The investigation revealed that between August 2017 and January 2018, numerous copper wire thefts took place throughout the Florida peninsula, from Duval to Maimi-Dade counties. The suspects are alleged to be responsible for stealing approximately $2.5 million worth of copper wire, as well as various tools, supplies and commercial box trucks used to transport the stolen items.

Young, Minaya and Ortiz were arrest July 19 and booked into Miami-Dade Corrections and Rehabilitation. The case will be prosecuted by the Office of Statewide Prosecution. For Further Information Contact: FDLE Office of Public Information (850) 410-7001