Former Mayor of Moss Point, Wife Sentenced in Federal Court for Committing Fraud

JACKSON, Miss. – State Auditor Shad White made the following statement after Mario and Natasha King were sentenced in federal court for committing fraud:

“The King case came to our office when a whistleblower approached me many months ago. We then began working closely across state and federal entities to move the case forward. It’s good to see the case come to a conclusion today,” said Auditor White. “This should be a lesson to every politician: you cannot lie and defraud the public of money.”

