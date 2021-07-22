Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 204 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 207,249 in the last 365 days.

Former Mayor of Moss Point, Wife Sentenced in Federal Court for Committing Fraud

Former Mayor of Moss Point, Wife Sentenced in Federal Court for Committing Fraud

July 22, 2021

JACKSON, Miss. – State Auditor Shad White made the following statement after Mario and Natasha King were sentenced in federal court for committing fraud:

“The King case came to our office when a whistleblower approached me many months ago. We then began working closely across state and federal entities to move the case forward. It’s good to see the case come to a conclusion today,” said Auditor White. “This should be a lesson to every politician: you cannot lie and defraud the public of money.”

Suspected fraud can be reported to the Auditor’s office online any time by clicking the red button at www.osa.ms.gov or via telephone during normal business hours at 1-(800)-321-1275.

You just read:

Former Mayor of Moss Point, Wife Sentenced in Federal Court for Committing Fraud

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.