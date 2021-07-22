U.S. Highway 95 Lane Reduction, Guardrail Repair July 29 in Northwest Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, NEV. – The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) will close the inside travel lane and shoulder along southbound U.S. Highway 95 between Skye Canyon Park and Durango drives from 2 a.m. until 6 a.m., July 29, in northwest Las Vegas. The temporary closure is needed to replace the median guardrail.

Motorists should use caution while travelling through the work zone, heed construction signage, and take alternate detour routes, if possible. NDOT works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions, but unscheduled construction changes, closures and restrictions are possible due to weather or other factors. For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.