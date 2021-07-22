Apologist Alex McFarland: Socialism Is Dangerous and Doomed to Failure
Yet, in America, in our classrooms, halls of government, and newsrooms, they’re promoting socialism.”WOODLAND PARK, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Renowned Christian apologist Alex McFarland says the recent popularity of socialism among America’s leaders and influencers fails to account for its repeated failures throughout history.
McFarland joined the Truth & Liberty Coalition livecast Monday, July 19, to discuss the dangerous ideology of socialism.
McFarland has been instrumental in developing the influential Biblical Worldview curriculum from Andrew Wommack Ministries. A worldview is the lens through which a person sees life and influences daily decisions.
According to McFarland, young people in America are being indoctrinated by media and schools with a destructive socialist worldview that includes Critical Race Theory.
“This worldview has harmed so many millions of lives, and the countries that have suffered under socialism, they’re doing their utmost to get away from it,” said McFarland. “Yet, in America, in our classrooms, halls of government, and newsrooms, they’re promoting socialism.”
Working on Biblical Worldview, McFarland learned that Americans’ current interest with socialism is nothing new.
“Socialist communes were attempted and abandoned 80 times in America by 1900,” said McFarland. “At best, these 80 attempts at socialism resulted in disgruntled people that were angry with each other, and they left with [nothing but] the shirt on their back.”
McFarland said whenever socialism is attempted, it creates inequality. He hopes Americans “wake up before our moral Judeo-Christian representative republic is irrevocably harmed.” Now is a crucial time for Christians to have a biblical worldview, said McFarland.
“If you toss a coin 80 times and 80 times it’s heads, why do you think on the 81st time it’s not going to be?” said McFarland. “We've tried socialism and abandoned it 80 previous times – for the love of humanity, let’s not go down that road now.”
According to Richard Harris, executive director of the Truth & Liberty Coalition, “Socialism is unbiblical. The Bible repeatedly supports the idea of private property, individual rights and individual accountability under the rule of law. Socialism, in contrast, rejects private property, says the interest of the collective outweighs individual rights and the end justifies the means. Christians in America must stand up with one voice and reject this ungodly philosophy in no uncertain terms.”
