Inequality in Higher Education Admissions—AcademicInfluence.com Examines How College Admissions Consultants Can Help

Enter the admissions consulting industry.

A college admissions consultant—also known as an independent education consultant (IEC)—stands in the gap for students, helping them overcome obstacles to admission. But with inequality so pervasive, how can ICEs counteract this threat in their own industry and in higher education at large?

Inflection, the opinion, editorial, and news analysis journal of AcademicInfluence.com examines the current inequality crisis in admissions in this hard-hitting article:

How College Admissions Consultants Can Address Inequality in Higher Ed

Reality: wealthy students receive one-on-one attention from counselors, while the public school counselor-to-student ratio is 1 to 464. And one in every five students lacks any access to a guidance counselor. College admissions consultants can help mitigate this disparity. But who pays to expand access to specialized admissions guidance for lower-income students? This is the perpetual dilemma.

For this article, Inflection spoke with college admissions adviser Elaine Lotus Chan, who notes that

“we all have a responsibility to reduce the inequalities not only in the college admissions world, but at a much larger societal scale. Unfortunately, money talks and our governments play a role in exacerbating the disparities. Our governments can also issue policies to mitigate the growing inequality gap.”

The article addresses this problem, along with these additional topics:

● How the Varsity Blues Scandal exposed flaws in college admissions

● How wealthy students have an upper-hand in college admissions

● Thoughts on structural inequality in higher education

● How money can buy the best guidance counselor

● How higher education is plagued by inequality

● What independent education consultants can do to tackle inequality

● How admissions expectations need to be managed

● Resources students can use for free

All is not lost. The potential for breaking admissions inequities is possible with focused attention on the problem and a concerted effort by those with the power to enact change. Chan adds that there are “IECs and folks in this business who have been incredibly altruistic and who provide free web content and resources to all families.”

AcademicInfluence.com joins that quest to level the admissions playing field, providing a wide range of resources for students to ease their college preparation and selection process:

“I tell all families,” says Chan, “not only those without a large budget, to make use of the available free resources both at the high school and online. Students should absolutely plug into their high school’s college and career center. They can also get involved with community-based groups to receive help. Schools can do their part to promote such organizations.”

