Free Rides Available to and from Valley Indoor Swap Meet COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic on July 23
EINPresswire.com/ -- A free COVID-19 vaccination clinic held at the Valley Indoor Swap Meet in Panorama City on Friday, July 23 from 2-6 p.m. will offer free transportation for those who need a ride to and from the clinic.
Free, safe, effective COVID-19 vaccinations are available to those age 12 and up and no appointment is necessary. Those needing transportation to the clinic, located at 14650 Parthenia Street, can call 213-480-1052 to arrange a free ride through the ride hailing company Uber.
COVID-19 vaccinations are our best tool for stopping the spread of this deadly disease to friends, family, elders, and the people who work hard to keep our communities safe and open. Once vaccinated, the risk of hospitalization, serious illness, or death from COVID-19 become almost zero. With the spread of more infectious strains of COVID-19, including the delta variant, on the rise in California—community-wide protection from the disease is more important than ever.
This vaccination clinic is presented as a caring collaboration among the following community organizations: LA Works; Valley Indoor Swap Meet; Vision y Compromiso; Clinica Romero; Meet Each Need With Dignity (MEND); Pacoima Beautiful; the Fernandeño Tataviam Band of Mission Indians; El Nido Family Centers; Community Organized Relief Effort (CORE); Salvadoran American Leadership and Educational Fund (SALEF); Valley Care Community Corsortium; and Esperanza Health and Wellness Center.
For more information contact: Gino Barragan; ginob@esperanzahealthandwellnesscenter.com; (818) 934-3135
Gino Barragan
