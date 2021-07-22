Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Rahn Lake Road Bridge in Tripp County Open to Traveling Public

For Immediate Release:  Wednesday, July 21, 2021 Contact: Brad Norrid, Winner Area Engineering Supervisor, 605-842-0810

WINNER, S.D. – The Winner Area office of the South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) says the replacement of the Rahn Lake Road bridge in Tripp County is complete. The bridge is now open to the traveling public.

The Rahn Lake Road bridge is located on 296th Street in Tripp County, two miles east of South County Road or four miles west of U.S. Highway 183.

About SDDOT: The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to efficiently provide a safe and effective public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

 

