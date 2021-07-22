Federal Reserve Board issues enforcement action with Texico Bancshares Corporation and Texico State Bank
July 22, 2021
Federal Reserve Board issues enforcement action with Texico Bancshares Corporation and Texico State Bank
For release at 11:00 a.m. EDT
The Federal Reserve Board on Thursday announced the execution of the enforcement action listed below:
Texico Bancshares Corporation, Texico, Illinois and Texico State Bank, Texico, Illinois Cease and Desist Order, dated July 15, 2021
Enforcement actions can be searched for here.
For media inquiries, call 202-452-2955.