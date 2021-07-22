Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Federal Reserve Board issues enforcement action with Texico Bancshares Corporation and Texico State Bank

July 22, 2021

Federal Reserve Board issues enforcement action with Texico Bancshares Corporation and Texico State Bank

For release at 11:00 a.m. EDT

The Federal Reserve Board on Thursday announced the execution of the enforcement action listed below:

Texico Bancshares Corporation, Texico, Illinois and Texico State Bank, Texico, Illinois Cease and Desist Order, dated July 15, 2021

Enforcement actions can be searched for here.

For media inquiries, call 202-452-2955.

Federal Reserve Board issues enforcement action with Texico Bancshares Corporation and Texico State Bank

