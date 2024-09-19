Submit Release
Federal Reserve Board announces termination of enforcement action with Community Bankshares, Inc.

September 19, 2024

Federal Reserve Board announces termination of enforcement action with Community Bankshares, Inc.

For release at 11:00 a.m. EDT

The Federal Reserve Board on Thursday announced the termination of the enforcement action listed below:

Community Bankshares, Inc., LaGrange, Georgia
Written Agreement dated September 16, 2009
Terminated September 11, 2024

