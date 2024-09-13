Submit Release
Agencies extend comment period on request for information on bank-fintech arrangements

September 13, 2024

  • Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation
  • Federal Reserve Board
  • Office of the Comptroller of the Currency

For release at 3:30 p.m. EDT

The federal bank regulatory agencies announced today that they will extend until October 30, 2024, the comment period on a request for information on bank-fintech arrangements involving banking products and services.

The agencies are seeking input on the nature and implications of bank-fintech arrangements and effective risk management practices. Extending the comment period will allow the public more time to consider the request, prepare comments, and address the questions posed by the agencies.

Comments were originally due by September 30, 2024.

