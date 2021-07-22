Endon Technologies Ltd acquires UK Gaming Licence to supply slot content to both the land based and online sectors

DOUGLAS, ISLE OF MAN, July 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After obtaining its Isle of Man license, Endon has been providing online gaming solutions to Europe for the past year. The addition of the UK license, opens up a whole new market and will allow Endon to provide their slot games portfolio to another great market.

Edwin Ford, Designated Official for Endon said “The past couple of years have been great for Endon as we moved into Europe from Asia with our Isle of Man license, now having a UK license gives us access to one of the largest markets in the region and we can now move ahead with the clients we have already lined up to service.

Our games look great and play very well, the expertise in the team means we are making great games which slot players love, our graphics look great too with superb colour palettes and key animations. All games are android friendly so we can present our games to the widest possible audience.”

The UK license was obtained on the 16th of July and Endon are working on its first releases, specifically requested by already onboarded clients in the UK.

For further information on our games please visit the Endon website here https://www.endontech.com

