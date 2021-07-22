Body Love at Fashion Week
The Self Esteem Doctor walks for ConfidenceFORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, USA, July 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fort Lauderdale Fashion Week (FLLFW) has the glitz and glamour of all of the fashion weeks around the world, but there’s one extra spark you’ll only find in Fort Lauderdale: The Self Esteem Doctor. Former model and current self-esteem coach, Simone Alicia, will hit the runway on July 23rd in the name of confidence, self-esteem and body love.
The 40 year old Neuro-Linguistic Programming (NLP) Practitioner has spent over a decade empowering youth to improve their mindset and nurture healthy self-esteem. Before that, she spent some time walking the runway as a fashion model. Today, she says the two worlds, modeling and coaching, are more connected than we may realize.
Dr. Simone states, “There was a time when I used the runway to inspire people, activating the power of body language and posture to stimulate self-confidence. It was clear that this wasn’t complete without activating positive thoughts and a more confident mindset as well. So, now the experience as a fashion model and my certification as an NLP practitioner work together, allowing me to “model” the mind-body connection required to truly love and accept oneself. What better way to make that statement than by getting back on the runway?”
Not only has Dr. Simone decided to walk the runway for the Macy’s show, she also hosted her NLP: Modeling Confidence Workshop for the other models at Fashion Week, and is also a Sponsor of FLLFW, providing 200 positive mindset journals for models and VIP guests at the event.
Dr. Simone explains, “It’s important to provide tools and resources to back up your mission. Getting on the runway is more than just a powerful statement, it’s also a chance to help countless people to reframe the way they are thinking about themselves - and they’ll need tools to help them after the show is over.”
So, if you’ve ever wondered how you can enjoy mixing the wonderful world of fashion with the concept of body-love and self-acceptance, Dr. Simone, The Self Esteem Doctor is your role model.
Come out and support body love at Fashion Week with Dr. Simone as she takes the runway at the Macy’s show on Friday July 23rd. Tickets are on sale at www.fllfashionweek.com
