Online IT Training Leader ITU Online Announces Microsoft SQL Server 2019 Course Offering

ITU Online always keeps up with the tech trends. Big Data is a huge trend and the Microsoft SQL Server 2019 course prepares techies for the certification exam.

DUNEDIN, FL, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ITU Online Training, the leader in IT Technology Training with more than 650,000 students worldwide, recently released its brand new Microsoft SQL Server 2019 - Big Data course.

Microsoft SQL Server training is ideal for data engineers, data scientists, data architects, and database administrators who want to employ data virtualization and big data analytics in their environments.

This course focuses on one of SQL Server 2019’s most impactful features—Big Data Clusters. Students will learn about data virtualization and data lakes for this complete artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) platform within the SQL Server database engine. How to use Big Data Clusters to combine large volumes of streaming data for analysis, along with data stored in a traditional database, will be demonstrated. Users will learn how to stream large volumes of data from Apache Spark in real-time while executing Transact-SQL queries to bring in relevant additional data from a corporate, SQL Server database. This course provides everything necessary to begin working with Big Data Clusters in SQL Server 2019. Modules will cover the architectural foundations made up from Kubernetes, Spark, HDFS, and SQL Server on Linux. Configuring and deploying Big Data Clusters will also be reviewed.

The course is offered as an individual course or with ITU's Microsoft SQL Server Mega Training Series. Microsoft has long been a leader in database technology and they continue to be a dominant choice among many companies and users alike. This extensive training series covers Microsoft SQL Server versions 2012 through 2019, all of which are still widely in use today. In this training series, you will explore SQL Server administration, database design, analysis services, reporting services, PowerBI, and more.

Founder and CEO Carrie Cameron says, “By taking this course, you will be ready to use and unveil the full potential of SQL Server 2019: combining different types of data, spread across widely disparate sources, into a single view that is useful for business intelligence and machine learning analysis. The pay is also extremely competitive, as SQL administrators earn yearly average incomes of $90,822.”

About ITU Online Training

ITU Online Training’s curriculum is designed, filmed, and supported in-house via their corporate headquarters in the Tampa Bay region. For nearly a decade ITU has combined its proven educational concepts with solid instructional delivery to create exceptional online, video-based IT training. Course content is designed for prospective first-time IT career entrants to those with significant experience and certifications.

ITU delivers a standard for quality by employing the best IT industry leaders to create award-winning training courses. ITU has won four Best in Biz Awards, including Company of the Year, Fastest Growing Company of the Year, Creative Department of the Year, and Most Innovative Company of the Year. In addition, they were awarded two Cybersecurity Excellence Awards in 2021.

These awards solidify ITU Online’s presence as a premier training brand, delivering top-line, affordable, IT on-demand training online. Courses are available to access at your own pace and time. ITU Online is the only IT training company that provides lifelong training, combined with complimentary updates of its existing and newly released courses through its proprietary Lifetime Library option.

