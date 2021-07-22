Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
IBA IT Park Confirms Compliance with TISAX

TISAX Logo

TISAX

IBA IT Park becomes a registered TISAX Participant with valid assessment results

TISAX is yet another stage in the improvement of our information security management system and its conformity with international standards and industry requirements”
— Vladimir Korolev, Representative for Information Security Management
MINSK, BELARUS, July 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On July 19, 2021, the official results of the TISAX audit of IBA IT Park, the largest software development center of IBA Group, became available on the ENX Portal. The Code ID: S2V8NF.

The result is retrievable exclusively for registered users over the ENX Portal. TISAX Assessments are conducted by accredited audit providers that demonstrate their qualification at regular intervals. The assessment of IBA IT Park was conducted by DQS Inc., a TISAX audit provider.

DQS audited the IBA Group’s site from where the company implements projects for the automotive industry. The auditing process included remote and onsite sessions. DQS auditors assessed the VDA ISA self-assessment questionnaire completed by IBA and visited the IBA site.

DQS found IBA IT Park meeting the TISAX requirements in information security for the automotive industry and the company became a registered TISAX Participant with valid assessment results.

For IBA Group, confidentiality, availability, and integrity of information have great value. Taking extensive measures on protection of sensitive and confidential information, the company is certified to ISO/IEC 27001 and follows the catalogue of information security of the German Association of the Automotive Industry (VDA ISA). According to Vladimir Korolev, Representative of IBA Group for the Information Security Management System, "TISAX is yet another stage in the improvement of our information security management system and its conformity with international standards and industry requirements".



