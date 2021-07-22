ELC Absconder Rutledge Apprehended

An offender participating in Extending the Limits of Confinement (ELC) who absconded from her approved residence in Cabarrus County last month has been apprehended.

Tasha Rutledge (#0913892) was serving active sentences for Possession Schedule I controlled substance, Prostitution, Identity Fraud, Felonious Larceny, Obtaining Property by False Pretense and two counts of Driving while License Revoked. She had a projected release date of Oct. 7, 2021. She now faces escape charges.

Extending the Limits of Confinement (ELC) allows certain individuals to serve the remainder of their prison sentence at home or in transitional housing. ELC is not an early release or commutation. Participants are still considered incarcerated and are supervised by probation/ parole officers from Community Corrections. Violating the terms of ELC can result in the offender being returned to a correctional facility.

More information about ELC is available here and here.