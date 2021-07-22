You Know Your Passwords are a Major Risk—Find Out How to Fix That on The Virtual CISO Podcast from Pivot Point Security
A user’s password that has been compromised could leave critical systems vulnerable to credential stuffing attacks, password cracking or similar exploits?
If you’re concerned about the risk that passwords pose to your data, don’t miss this podcast episode with Josh Amishav-Zlatin. ”HAMILTON, NJ, USA, July 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Everybody knows that passwords are the weakest link in our security armor, with rampant password reuse and other password no-no’s creating some of the top risks to sensitive data. But how can you know if a user’s password has been compromised that could leave critical systems vulnerable to credential stuffing attacks, password cracking or similar exploits? Is there anything proactive you can do besides force periodic password resets?
— John Verry, CISO & Managing Partner, Pivot Point Security
You know that, despite your best efforts, your users are doing bad things with passwords. They’re reusing the same or similar passwords across business and personal accounts, creating easily guessable root passwords, and so on—leaving your applications vulnerable to credential stuffing, phishing attacks, etc. Case in point: The recent Colonial Pipeline breach, which was caused by a compromised, reused password for an admin-level account.
If only your security team could gain visibility into passwords used within your domain that have been compromised in recent data breaches. Then they could proactively trigger password resets, shrinking the hackers’ window of opportunity.
To share the latest tools and best practices for reducing password-related risk across your company, the most recent episode of The Virtual CISO Podcast from Pivot Point Security features Josh Amishav-Zlatin, Founder & Technical Director at BreachSense. Hosting the show as always is John Verry, Pivot Point Security’s CISO and Managing Partner.
Topics discussed include:
• How somebody else’s breach today could be your compromised account tomorrow
• Exactly how to optimize your password policy in alignment with the latest best practices and available technology support
• Why MFA is so, so important—but is not a panacea for password risk
• The major benefits and minor risks associated with password managers
