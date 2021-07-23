Mexican Singer, Actress, & Model Ninel Conde to Appear at Exclusive Furniture Houston for In-Store 'Meet & Greet'
Celebrity, Actress, Singer, Model, Ninel Conde to Join the Exclusive Furniture Team to Welcome 'Back to School' Season with Personal, In-Store 'Meet & Greet'
We are looking forward to having Ninel in-store and working towards future collaborations & her upcoming collection. There’s no better way to welcome our community and begin ‘Back to School’ Season!”HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Exclusive Furniture will host Mexican singer, actress, television host, and model Ninel Conde at its 59 South Location Friday July 23rd, 2021 at 6:00 for an open to the public meet and greet. Ninel is widely known for not only her successful career in the music industry but also for her success in modeling and acting talent with performances in Rebelde, Fuego en la sangre, Mar de amor and Porque el amor manda.
— Sam Zavary, President/Founder, Exclusive Furniture
Ninel will make a special appearance this year at the store to help promote Exclusive Furniture’s in-stock and low price furniture in the Houston area.
“We are looking forward to having Ninel in store and working towards future collaborations and her upcoming collection. There’s no better way to welcome in our community and begin the ‘Back to School’ season than to give away backpacks and give our youth an upper hand.” ~ Sam Zavary, President/Founder, Exclusive Furniture
The event will be the first of many rolling out ‘Back to School’ season as Exclusive Furniture and it’s founder Sam Zavary are committed to the health of the community. As such, Exclusive Furniture has created multiple events suiting the needs of the community. At this first 'Back to School' event on July 23rd, the first 80 individuals who walk through the door are slated to receive a high-end backpack, and all who attend are awarded the opportunity to win giveaway items, signed autographs by Ninel, discounts on furniture, and partake in lite bites, margaritas, and more.
“The most important thing to me as a business owner is the health of my community. It is our job to serve our community, and with the upcoming school year, and especially after COVID-19, we want to not only get our youth excited but we also want to give them the support and encouragement they need. It was our idea at Exclusive to giveaway backpacks as our token of appreciation to our youth and to keep their heads in the game reminding them that we as a community are supporting their success during this upcoming academic year.” - Says Zavary, President of Exclusive Furniture.
Upcoming events in the ‘Back to School’ campaign 3 part series will reach out to millennial audiences with TikTokers ‘Dadwiggies’ as well as an activation at one of Houston’s primer Latino events: Latino Mix 2021- One of the biggest single-day concert events of the year is coming to BBVA Stadium on Saturday, August 7, 2021. Latino Mix LIVE is set to feature some of the top names in the Latin Urban scene of the last few years. Jay Wheeler and Rauw Alejandro will join boy band sensation CNCO and Ozuna along with Ozuna and J Balvin.
For more information, visit: www.exclusivefurniture.com.
About Exclusive Furniture: Exclusive Furniture, known as the home of low price and in-stock furniture, was founded by Sam Zavary in 1998. A family-owned business with the community in mind, Mr. Zavary has successfully navigated Exclusive Furniture’s growth in the Houston landscape opening more than 7 stores and leading disaster relief and community efforts totaling over $550,000. Exclusive Furniture often works alongside charitable organizations donating furniture, money, and time to help those in need. Exclusive Furniture is also dedicated to the Latino Community and has formed outlets dedicated directly to Latinos, such as Exclusive Furniture Latino on social media. Exclusive Furniture, “Where Low Prices Live!”
Bianca Bucaram
THE BUCARAM PUBLIC RELATIONS Group
+1 713-898-6552
email us here