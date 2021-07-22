COVID-19 Daily Update 7-22-2021

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 76-year old male from Fayette County, a 38-year old male from Fayette County, a 41-year old male from Hancock County, a 69-year old male from Berkeley County, a 97-year old male from Lincoln County, a 63-year old male from Wood County, an 88-year old male from Jackson County, an 80-year old male from McDowell County, a 76-year old female from Raleigh County, a 69-year old male from Marion County, a 78-year old male from Berkeley County, an 87-year old female from Nicholas County, an 81-year old female from Monongalia County, and an 85-year old male from Berkeley County.

Thirteen of the 14 deaths reported in today’s dashboard report are a result of the Bureau for Public Health’s continuing data reconciliation with the official death certificate. One of the thirteen deaths was from December 2020; two were from April 2021; two from May 2021; while five of the deaths occurred in June 2021; and three in July 2021.

“Our hearts go out to these families for their loss,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “West Virginians ages 12 and older can stop the loss of life by scheduling a COVID-19 vaccine.”

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,522), Berkeley (12,969), Boone (2,188), Braxton (1,035), Brooke (2,255), Cabell (8,997), Calhoun (399), Clay (544), Doddridge (648), Fayette (3,585), Gilmer (891), Grant (1,321), Greenbrier (2,916), Hampshire (1,935), Hancock (2,860), Hardy (1,588), Harrison (6,270), Jackson (2,280), Jefferson (4,824), Kanawha (15,586), Lewis (1,324), Lincoln (1,612), Logan (3,316), Marion (4,699), Marshall (3,562), Mason (2,092), McDowell (1,655), Mercer (5,238), Mineral (3,005), Mingo (2,795), Monongalia (9,452), Monroe (1,229), Morgan (1,256), Nicholas (1,935), Ohio (4,332), Pendleton (726), Pleasants (960), Pocahontas (682), Preston (2,972), Putnam (5,402), Raleigh (7,136), Randolph (2,872), Ritchie (768), Roane (669), Summers (868), Taylor (1,305), Tucker (549), Tyler (754), Upshur (2007), Wayne (3,204), Webster (587), Wetzel (1,403), Wirt (469), Wood (7,993), Wyoming (2,083).

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Pocahontas and Taylor counties in this report. Please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more detailed information.

Do it for Babydog: Save a life, Change your life vaccine sweepstakes by visiting West Virginians 12 years and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. To learn more about the vaccine, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965. West Virginians ages 12 and older who have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine can register for thevaccine sweepstakes by visiting doitforbabydog.wv.gov

Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in Barbour, Berkeley, Hampshire, Jefferson, Lewis, Lincoln, Mingo, and Pendleton counties.

Barbour County

9:00 AM – 11:00 AM, Barbour County Health Department, 109 Wabash Avenue, Philippi, WV

Berkeley County

10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg, WV

Hampshire County

10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Hampshire County Health Department, 16189 Northwestern Turnpike, Augusta, WV

Jefferson County

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Hollywood Casino, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town, WV

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Seven Eleven, 11 West Second Avenue, Williamson, WV

