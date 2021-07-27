Waveband Communications Attends 2021 APCO Conference and Expo
Waveband Communication will attend APCO 2021 in San Antonio, Texas showcasing two-way radio accessories to public safety professionals.
Attending conferences like these allow us to meet with public safety officials from across the country and learn about the latest innovations in the communication industry”ELDERSBURG, MARYLAND, USA, July 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Waveband Communications, a two-way radio accessory manufacture, will attend the Association of Public Safety Communications Officials, an international leader providing public safety communications expertise and assistance, APCO 2021 Conference and Expo in San Antonio Texas. Waveband Communications will be found at booth #1501 located at Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center at 900 E. Market St, San Antonio, TX 78205.
APCO Conference and Expo 2021 will be held from Sunday, August 15th to Wednesday, August 18th. The exhibit hall will be open Monday, August 16th from 10 AM to 5 PM and Tuesday, August 17th, 10 AM to 4 PM.
“We appreciate the opportunity and are looking forward to being a part of APCO’s annual conference this year.” Says Taylor Thomas, Marketing Manager at Waveband Communications. “Attending conferences like these allow us to meet with public safety officials from across the country and learn about the latest innovations in the communication industry”
Waveband Communications Inc. will showcase its two-way radio batteries, speaker microphones, chargers, headsets, antennas, and more compatible with Motorola, Kenwood, BK Technologies, Harris, and Icom radios.
APCO International’s Annual Conference & Expo will host more than 200 vendors representing public safety communications products and services. APCO will host educational development classes, special events, and networking opportunities for its attendees. APCO attendees represent emergency communication centers, law enforcement, fire and EMS services, government agencies, and more.
