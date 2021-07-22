ASDAiRE, AI & Robotics Conference Launches at AnySizeDeals Week - The Festival of Real Estate Innovation in Las Vegas
AnySizeDeals is launching ASDAiRE, a Artificial Intelligence & Robotics conference during AnySizeDeals Week - The Festival of Real Estate Innovation.
There is no better way to celebrate the return of live events than by hosting the most important Artificial Intelligence & Robotics event (AnySizeDeal Week) of the year in Las Vegas.”LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AnySizeDeals announced today that it’s launching ASDAiRE, a Artificial Intelligence & Robotics conference as part of AnySizeDeals Week - The Festival of Real Estate Innovation.
AnySizeDeals Week takes place from September 7th - 10th, 2021 at The Venetian Resort in Las Vegas.
This is a first of its kind festival focused on connecting the leaders in real estate, tech, finance and government to discuss the most pressing issues affecting the built world.
Topics covered include Opportunity Zones, PropTech, the Future of Work, Blockchain, Artificial Intelligence, SPACs and much more.
AnySizeDeals Week is a combination of 4 incredible events, and ASDAiRE is one of the main events. It takes place on September 10th, 2021 and the focus of ASDAiRE is on the connection between Artificial Intelligence, Robotics & Real Estate and Construction.
Some of the past speakers at ASDAiRE include:
• John Gilbert - COO/EVP/CTO, Rudin Management Company
• Bruce Welty – Founder & Vice-Chairman, Quiet Logistics
• Yaron Schwarcz – CEO, Skyline Robotics
• Jakub Reznicek – Co-Founder, Sharry
• Abhinav Somani – Managing Director, Leverton, to name a few.
“There is no better way to celebrate the re-opening of the economy than by hosting the most important Artificial Intelligence & Robotics event of the year in the most exciting city in the World,” said Steve Nson, CEO and Founder of AnySizeDeals Week.
Tickets for the event are currently on sale at AnySizeDealsWeek.com
About AnySizeDeals
AnySizeDeals (ASD) provides global events in the real estate innovation space. Learn more information at https://anysizedeals.com.
