Sullivan & Worcester LLP to Sponsor AnySizeDeals Week - The Festival of Real Estate Innovation in Las Vegas
AnySizeDeals announced today that the law firm, Sullivan & Worcester LLP is a sponsor at this year’s AnySizeDeals Week - The Festival of Real Estate Innovation.
AnySizeDeals announced today that the law firm, Sullivan & Worcester LLP is a sponsor at this year's AnySizeDeals Week - The Festival of Real Estate Innovation.
AnySizeDeals Week takes place from September 7th - 10th, 2021 at The Venetian Resort in Las Vegas.
This is a first-of-its-kind festival focused on connecting the leaders in real estate, tech, finance and government to discuss the most pressing issues affecting the built world.
Topics covered include Opportunity Zones, PropTech, the Future of Work, Blockchain, Artificial Intelligence, SPACs and much more.
At AnySizeDeals Week, Sullivan & Worcester LLP will be represented by Partner John G. Balboni, and Of Counsel, Joel S. Telpner. They will be covering the intricacies of Opportunity Zones and Blockchain Technology.
Other speakers at AnySizeDeals Week include; Carolyn G. Goodman, Mayor of Las Vegas, Alex Bhathal, Managing Partner of RevOZ Capital and Co-Owner of The Sacramento Kings, David Weiden, Co-Founder of Khosla Ventures, Daryl Fairweather, Chief Economist at Redfin and Daryl J. Carter, Chairman of Avanath to name a few.
“There is no better way to celebrate the re-opening of the economy than by hosting the most important real estate event of the year in Las Vegas,” said Steve Nson, CEO and Founder of AnySizeDeals Week.
Tickets for the event are currently on sale at AnySizeDealsWeek.com
About AnySizeDeals
AnySizeDeals (ASD) provides global events in the real estate innovation space. Learn more information at https://anysizedeals.com.
