ASDToken, Blockchain Conference Launches during AnySizeDeals Week - The Festival of Real Estate Innovation in Las Vegas
AnySizeDeals announced today, ASDToken, a Blockchain & Real Estate Finance conference as part of AnySizeDeals Week - The Festival of Real Estate Innovation.
There is no better way to celebrate the re-opening of the economy than by hosting the most important Blockchain & Real Estate Finance event of the year in the most exciting city in the World.”LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AnySizeDeals announced today that it’s launching ASDToken, a Blockchain & Real Estate Finance conference as part of AnySizeDeals Week - The Festival of Real Estate Innovation.
AnySizeDeals Week takes place from September 7th - 10th, 2021 at The Venetian Resort in Las Vegas.
This is a first of its kind festival focused on connecting the leaders in real estate, tech, finance and government to discuss the most pressing issues affecting the built world.
Topics covered include Opportunity Zones, PropTech, the Future of Work, Blockchain, Artificial Intelligence, SPACs and much more.
AnySizeDeals Week is a combination of 4 incredible events, and ASDToken is one of the main events. It takes place on September 9th, 2021 and the focus of ASDToken is on the connection between Blockchain & real estate as well as other topics like Venture Capital and SPACs.
Some of the confirmed speakers at ASDToken during AnySizeDeals Week include:
• David Weiden - Co-Founder & Managing Director, Khosla Ventures
• Kia Nejatian – Principal, Second Century Ventures
• Joel S. Telpner - Of Counsel, Sullivan & Worcester LLP
• Blake Christian - Tax Partner, CPA/MBT, HCVT
• John Dean Markunas – Principal, Power of Chain Consultancy, LLC to name a few.
“There is no better way to celebrate the re-opening of the economy than by hosting the most important Blockchain & Real Estate Finance event of the year in the most exciting city in the World,” said Steve Nson, CEO and Founder of AnySizeDeals Week.
Tickets for the event are currently on sale at AnySizeDealsWeek.com
About AnySizeDeals
AnySizeDeals (ASD) provides global events in the real estate innovation space. Learn more information at https://anysizedeals.com.
