Professor Jiju Antony honoured for Lifetime Contribution to Lean Six Sigma by ILSSI
Professor Jiju Antony is presented with the ILSSI Lifetime Outstanding Contribution award from Chairman, John Dennis.
John Dennis presents 2021 Lean Six Sigma award to Jiju Antony at Edinburgh Business School, Scotland
July 2021 : A ceremony in Edinburgh Business School, Heriot-Watt University honours Professor Jiju Antony for his Lifetime Contributions to Lean Six Sigma.
ILSSI members celebrated Professor Jiju Antony for his many contributions and successes and wished him all the best on his new appointment as Professor of Industrial and Systems Engineering at Khalifa University in Abu Dhabi.
''I am honoured to receive this prestigious award from the ILSSI and recognition from my peers within the Lean Six Sigma community. It means a great deal to me that my lifetime of work is recognised as being of value to society.''
Professor Jiju Antony founded the Centre for Research in Six Sigma and Process Excellence (CRISSPE) in 2004, establishing the first research centre in Europe in the field of Six Sigma. He is a Fellow of the Royal Statistical Society (UK), Fellow of the Chartered Quality Institute (CQI), Fellow of the Institute of Operations Management (FIOM), Fellow of the American Society of Quality (FASQ), Fellow of the International Lean Six Sigma Institute (ILSSi) and a Fellow of the Institute of the Six Sigma Professionals (ISSP).
Also during the presentation ceremony Professor Antony accepted the team prize for Academic Research on behalf of the team of Jiju Antony, Willem Salentijn and Jaqueline Douglas for their 2021 paper titled 'Six Sigma to distinguish patterns in COVID-19 approaches'. This is the first study with Master Black Belts from different countries on the application of Six Sigma techniques and the DMAIC from the viewpoint of special cause variation on COVID-19.
For more information see:
https://researchportal.hw.ac.uk/en/publications/six-sigma-to-distinguish-patterns-in-covid-19-approaches
The International Lean Six Sigma Institute ( ILSSI ), based in Cambridge, England, was founded as a partnership for greater understanding and standardization between Lean Six Sigma professionals in the UK, EU, USA, Asia and the Middle-East with a focus on providing International collaboration, common understanding and standards for both Lean and Six Sigma principles, tools and techniques.
ILSSI runs an annual conference as well as offering training, certification, coaching and consulting services, directly and through its partner network. Their next conference is October 6th to 8th 2021 in Cambridge, England. For more information see ILSSI.org
International Lean Six Sigma Institute
+44 191 375 5711
email us here
Juliane Haan
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn