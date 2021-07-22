ICARO™ Announces Partnership with Astral Digital for Premium Original Digital Content to over 50M+ Users

AI-Powered Media App to Deliver Astral Digital’s Brands to TIM NEWS Customers in Brazil

Astral Digital’s award-winning content is a significant addition to our premium content catalog distributed to over 50M subscribers in our affiliated networks across Brazil.” — Paul Feller, Chairman & CEO of ICARO Media Group

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ICARO™ Media Group, Inc., (ICARO™), a global digital media and technology company, today announces that it has entered into an agreement with Astral Digital, a leading Brazilian provider of original digital content across a wide range of categories. ICARO’s AI-driven personalized media products will deliver Astral Digital’s premium content brands spanning verticals including astrology, economics, recipes, lifestyle and health to more than 50 million customers in Brazil, including users of leading mobile phone provider TIM Brasil’s newly-launched TIM NEWS app.

Astral Digital brands include João Bidu, Alto Astral (Good Vibes), Guia da Cozinha (Kitchen Guide), Sport Life, Famosos E Celebridades (Famous and Celebrities), and Saúde em Dia (Up to Date Health).

“We are extremely excited to announce our new partnership with Astral Digital,” stated Paul Feller, Chairman & CEO of ICARO Media Group. “Astral Digital’s award-winning content is a significant addition to our premium content catalog distributed to over 50M subscribers in our affiliated networks across Brazil.”

“One of the biggest challenges today for any player working in digital and seeking monetization is to find adequate distribution for their premium content, in our case produced daily by dozens of professionals with exacting standards,” stated Marcelo Pelegia, Commercial Director of Astral Digital. “Basically, we need to reach out to as wide an audience as possible and deliver the best material possible, driving engagement and interest for our brands. This partnership with ICARO Media Group for the distribution of our content on the TIM News App surpasses our goals for both distribution and content at the same time.”

# # #

About ICARO

ICARO empowers Global Telecoms, Media Companies and Broadcast television networks with over 135M subscribers under contract in LATAM and North America to create personalized content offerings and digital experiences for their customers. Through both its SaaS platform and AI-powered direct-to-consumer products, ICARO gives media companies and global telcos the ability to grow revenues, build audience, and access turnkey solutions to stay competitive in an evolving media and technology marketplace. The ICARO platform features include access to a premium content library in several languages, international content distribution solutions, advanced geofencing controls, e-commerce integrations, advertising integrations, multimedia management and curation tools, metadata enhancement and optimization, channels and playlists, and video management and hosting. ICARO’s platforms support multi-language digital content to a growing list of publishers, telco partners and media groups. Primary languages will include English, Spanish, Portuguese, French and German. ICARO is headquartered in New York, with international offices located in São Paulo, Mexico City, Toronto, Boca Raton and London. For more information, please visit www.icaromediagroup.com.

About Astral Digital

Astral Digital offers digital experiences that connect people through content, with a portfolio consisting of seven premium brands and their associated websites, social networks, marketplaces, original videos and products.

In the first quarter of 2021 Astral Digital launched 3 new sites, growing 63% in Users and 32% in Page Views when compared to the first quarter of 2020.

Astral Digital currently produces diverse content ranging from astrology to economics, including recipes, lifestyle and health: João Bidu (joaobidu.com.br), Guia da Cozinha (guiadacozinha.com.br), Alto Astral (altoastral.com.br), Sport Life (sportlife.com.br), Famosos E Celebridades (famososecelebridades.com.br), Finanças e Empreendedorismo (financaseempreendedorismo.com.br) and Saúde em Dia (saudeemdia.com.br).

Forward-Looking Statements: Statements in this Internal Communication relating to plans, strategies, projections of results, and other statements that are not descriptions of historical facts may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the Securities Act of 1934. Forward-looking information is inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors. Although the company’s management believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, the company cannot guarantee future results, performance or achievements. The company has no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.